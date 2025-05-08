I tried a £20 ‘epic’ sandwich in this picturesque Scottish town - it's a game changer

This Scottish town isn’t short of places for lunch, but one eatery is a must for those that love a good sandwich.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surely one of best things about a road trip is working out the best places to stop for a bite to eat. One of the most popular spots if you’re heading north from Glasgow or Edinburgh is Dunkeld, a small town just off the A9 between Perth and Pitlochry. Billed as the gateway to the Highlands, this picturesque town has lovely views over the River Tay, a historic cathedral and was named as the best place to live in Scotland in 2023 according to The Sunday Times Best Places To Live guide. It also has a thriving, bustling high street full of independent shops, cafes, an award winning chippy and a bakery owned by the Bake Off’s Flora Shedden. But it’s Redwood Wines, a relatively new addition to Dunkeld, that’s well worth a visit if you’re a fan of huge sandwiches.

On a recent trip up to Speyside, I decided to stop for lunch and a coffee in Dunkeld. Having been a huge fan of Flora Shedden’s Aran Bakery for years, I usually always a treat myself to a seasonal toastie or sweet treat as a road trip snack. But while the cookies were calling, it was Redwood Wines that I stopped in to specifically to try their £20 roast beef sandwich. It was first brought to my attention from a friend, who travelled to the town specifically to try it. It’s already gone a bit viral online, with one influencer calling it “Scotland’s ultimate sandwich”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redwood Wines £20 roast beef sandwich | Rosalind Erskine

Firstly £20 seems like a lot for a sandwich, but this is no sad boxed number from a petrol station. There are more slices of beautifully pink roast beef than you’d get at your gran’s for Sunday tea, and this is topped with picked red onions and a tarragon aioli all sandwiched between two huge slabs of soft, salty, homemade focaccia. It’s also so massive that it can easily feed two comfortably with not much room for baked goods from Aran (though I did manage half a flapjack). Co-owner of Redwood Wines, Morgwn became known in America and London for making this epic sandwich when he worked in hospitality and it’s now a firm favourite here in Dunkeld.

If you’ve missed the lunch rush, they also do small plates and wines by the glass as well as having a selection of bottles to buy. Located in the former post office, it was opened in 2021 by Roseanna and Morgwn Preston-Jones, originally from Oakland, California, and who has experience in the kitchen in London’s Moro, Bedale Wines and Borough Market.