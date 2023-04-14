All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
3 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
Tartan is a symbol of Scotland that is regularly seen on Highland dancers, the King's Guard, bagpipe players and Scottish grooms at weddings.Tartan is a symbol of Scotland that is regularly seen on Highland dancers, the King's Guard, bagpipe players and Scottish grooms at weddings.
Tartan is a symbol of Scotland that is regularly seen on Highland dancers, the King's Guard, bagpipe players and Scottish grooms at weddings.

Scottish Tartan: 17 Facts you never knew about the Scottish garb for Tartan Week 2023

Tartan is one of Scotland’s most famous cultural exports, but isn’t there more to tartan than its Scottish symbolism alone? In summary, yes… A lot!

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 26th Dec 2022, 15:50 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

Patterns of interlocking stripes on clothing are known by many as “plaid” but this is in fact tartan. The word ‘plaid’ actually originates from the Scottish Gaelic ‘plaide’ which means ‘blanket’, and it refers to Highland dress where such material was used to form a ‘kilt’ - a word connected to the Scots language.

Tartan has been dated back to 3000 BC in some parts of the world while the earliest known tartans in Scotland came in around the 3rd or 4th century, so why is it such a powerful Scottish symbol? It comes down to Scottish Highland culture and how after the Battle of Culloden in 1746 the British Government passed the Act of Proscription which forbade the use of tartan to suppress Scottish culture. This makes its prominence in Scotland today symbolically powerful when we reflect on its history.

There’s a lot to tartan and its relationship to the Scottish identity, so in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Tartan Week in 2023 here are 17 facts about tartan you (probably) never knew.

April 6 is not just famous for being the date of Scotland’s independence via the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320 - it has also gained notoriety as Tartan Day throughout the northern hemisphere in particular. In the US in 2008, an annual April 6 Tartan Day was proclaimed by President George W Bush, in the photograph above you can see the late Sean Connery in attendance back in 2002.

1. Tartan Day falls on April 6

April 6 is not just famous for being the date of Scotland’s independence via the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320 - it has also gained notoriety as Tartan Day throughout the northern hemisphere in particular. In the US in 2008, an annual April 6 Tartan Day was proclaimed by President George W Bush, in the photograph above you can see the late Sean Connery in attendance back in 2002. Photo: via WikiCommons

Photo Sales
According to the official Scottish Register of Tartans, the most complex tartan to weave is the Ogilvie with approximately 96 colour changes. It dates back to 1812 and is also known as the Drummond of Strathallan tartan.

2. The Ogilvie tartan is the most 'complex' one

According to the official Scottish Register of Tartans, the most complex tartan to weave is the Ogilvie with approximately 96 colour changes. It dates back to 1812 and is also known as the Drummond of Strathallan tartan. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A tartan ribbon was the subject matter of the first ever colour photograph taken by James Clerk Maxwell in 1861. Maxwell was a Scottish physicist accredited for the classical theory of electromagnetic radiation, he was born in Edinburgh.

3. The first colour photograph is of a tartan ribbon

A tartan ribbon was the subject matter of the first ever colour photograph taken by James Clerk Maxwell in 1861. Maxwell was a Scottish physicist accredited for the classical theory of electromagnetic radiation, he was born in Edinburgh. Photo: YouTube Screenshot via BBC Scotland

Photo Sales
The first and only ever piece of tartan to be taken to the moon was the MacBean tartan. It was taken there back in 1969 by Alan Bean who was the fourth man to walk on the moon's surface.

4. Tartan has been taken to the moon

The first and only ever piece of tartan to be taken to the moon was the MacBean tartan. It was taken there back in 1969 by Alan Bean who was the fourth man to walk on the moon's surface. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Highland