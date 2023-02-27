7 Scottish ruins with a fascinating history, echoes of Scotland’s past

2 . St Peter's Seminary (Argyll)

One of Scotland’s most famous Roman Catholic monuments, St Peter’s Seminary was opened in 1966 and designed to house up to 100 priests in its Brutalist and Le Corbusier-inspired interior. It never came close to housing that figure, and significant issues related to water ingress and the design of the structure meant that the building soon suffered. By 1980, the seminary had closed and was converted into a drug rehabilitation facility, but it too shut in 1985 as longstanding problems persisted. A fire ravaged the building in 1995, three years after its designation as an A-listed structure.

Photo: Stuart Caie via Flickr