2. Slains Castle

Slains Castle, which was formerly known as Bowness Castle, was built by Francis Hay, Earl of Erroll from 1597 onwards. The castle was sold in 1916 and fell into disrepair in the early 20th century after over 300 years of occupation by the Errolls.

Photo: The Castles of Scotland by Martin Coventry / Ulrich Hartmann via Wikimedia Commons