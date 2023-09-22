1 . St Andrews Cathedral

Also known as “the Cathedral of St Andrew” this is a ruined cathedral located in St Andrews, Fife. Undiscovered Scotland tells us: “A religious community was probably first located on this site in about 732, when relics of St Andrew were brought to what was then known as Kilrimont or Cennrígmonaid by Bishop Acca of Hexham. There is an alternative and probably more fanciful story, that Saint Rule (also known as St Regulus) brought a number of St Andrew's bones here by boat in 347, having sailed from Patras in Greece and eventually surviving a shipwreck near the site of today's harbour.”