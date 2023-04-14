4 . Dallas (Texas)

Dallas City Hall suggests the city was named so as the founder of the town, John Neely Bryan, was honouring his friend who was called Dallas. Many don’t know, however, that ‘Dallas’ is the name of a village in Moray, a shire of the Scottish Highlands. Its name in Gaelic ‘Dalais’ is said to mean ‘meadow dwelling’ although other translations exist like ‘valley of water’ which factor in ‘uis’ coming from the Gaelic word for water (uisge) and ‘dalr’ meaning valley in Old Norse. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons and Canva Pro