4. Banshee (Gaelic: bean-nighe i.e., “washerwoman”)

The ‘Bean Nighe’ is thought of as a form of banshee, often referred to as the “washerwoman.” It can be seen at the edge of isolated streams washing blood from the clothing of people who are close to death. The creature can appear both as a ‘hag’ or as a beautiful woman, but is always known to wear green and have webbed feet. Some said that if a living person approached the Bean Nighe then they could be granted wishes or told the names of people who will die soon.

Photo: W.H. Brooke (1825) (via Wikimedia Commons)