Countries have flags as they act as symbols of their nation and community that - in theory - hold similar beliefs, goals and commitment to laws and regulations within a defined territory. However, if history teaches us anything it's that morals as well as borders can change sporadically and so many countries have sported a wealth of different flag designs over the years.
In fact, Diplo reports that Afghanistan alone has changed flags a whopping 30 times in the last 100 years. But what about Scotland? Well, as a country with a rich and occasionally dark history our many islands, regions, cities, organisations, royalty and more have seen a myriad of flag designs hoisted high into the bonnie Scottish sky.
To show what we mean, here is a (non-exhaustive) list of 29 flags used in Scotland, when they were raised and what they represent.
1. Saltire
The current flag of Scotland is also known as the ‘Saint Andrew’s Cross’ or ‘Saltire’ and it reportedly dates back at least 500 years but the story of its origins dates all the way back to biblical times. It is said in 60AD, Saint Andrew the Patron Saint of Scotland was to be crucified and he felt unworthy to have this done to him on a traditional cross and thus the X-shaped cross or ‘Saltire’ we see today was used in its place.
Photo: Design by Thomas Mackay / Flag images via WikiCommons
2. Royal Banner of Scotland
The Royal Banner of the Royal Arms of Scotland, also referred to as the 'Lion Rampant', acts as the Queen or King's official banner in Scotland. The earliest recorded use of this flag as a royal emblem in Scotland dates back to 1222 by Alexander II.
Photo: cmfotoworks via Canva Pro
3. Flag of East Lothian
The Royal Banner of Scotland is not the only one to feature a lion rampant, this flag was registered in 2018 and it features a “blue field with a gold saltire voided blue”.
Photo: Hogweard via WikiCommons
4. Flag of Caithness
Caithness is a historic county located in the very north of Scotland, this flag - used since 2016 - represents the unique identity of this region of Scotland as it is connected to nordic culture and Vikings, as represented by the cross, while the blue and gold represent the sea and beaches of the area. The maritime heritage of Caithness is represented by the boat and the raven on its sail also appears on the county’s civic arms.
Photo: Lord Lyon via WikiCommons