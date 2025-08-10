Scotland’s richest man and his vision for a village on Loch Ness

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the north east shore of Loch Ness, things have been changing since Scotland’s richest man bought up the local pub.

The Dores Inn, the only haunt in the village, has long been enjoyed by those seeking a down-to-earth meal and a drink on the terrace that overlooks the beach where famed Nessie hunter Steve Feltham keeps his research truck.

Now, following the purchase of the pub by WildLand Ltd, the company owned by Scotland’s richest man Anders Holch Povlsen, the village is the next in line for an upgrade as the Danish billionaire, already Scotland’s largest landowner, adds to his empire.

The village sits around two miles from Mr Povlsen’s Aldourie Castle, with the two set to become more connected under plans now in the early stages of the planning process at Highland Council.

Under proposals, the Dores Inn will be extended while a beach sauna, two new jetties, a bakery and shop to are planned. To make way, playing fields and a playpark will be relocated. Land between the castle and the beach will be restored to its natural state, native trees planted and small numbers of HIghland cows and Hebridean sheep will arrive in time.

An impression of the Dores Inn, which will be extended under the proposals. PIC: WildLand. | WildLand

Lorna Graham-Read, co-owner of Loch Ness Rib Riders, said the arrival of Wildland Ltd pop-up trucks over the summer, which aim to keep food and drink going while the pub is closed, had been popular and good for business.

Of the plans overall, she said: “There are a bit of a mix of views but I think most people think it is good for the village. I have been here for 40 years and there has always just been the Dores Inn. Dores has always been on the quieter side of the loch and some people might think it might not be the quiet, quaint village it has always been, but whatever Anders Povlsen does, he does it well.”

Ms Graham-Read, who runs the business with her husband Robin, has been allowed to keep the business on the beach following the change in ownership of the pub.

Nessie hunter Steve Feltham will also keep his spot on Dores Beach. Meanwhile, another business, a coffee truck which was connected to the previous pub owners, has moved.

Anders Holch Povlsen is Scotland's biggest private landowner and listed as the country’s richest man. His company WildLand owns 12 separate estates and multiple properties used for hospitality and tourism. Now, this includes the Dores Inn. | Getty

The development at Dores comes after WildLand bought up several properties in Tongue in Sutherland -where he owns five estates - some which have been renovated for holiday accommodation and others used by staff. An old general store was upgraded and a petrol pump brought back to the village.

WildLand also paid for the construction of a new doctor’s surgery and care home at Tongue, which will be rented back to the NHS, after Mr Povlsen objected to the original site and found another piece of land for the facility.

In Tongue, there is a general feeling that WildLand has got better at communicating with the surrounding community over the years.

Today in Dores, resident Mike Evans said the company seemed “so far, open to feedback and sensitive to the village concerns”.

He added: “Given WildLand’s stated eco-friendly mission, I feel like things could have gone in a much worse direction.

“I’m a bit worried that the traffic and number of visitors to Dores will grow significantly and diminish the enjoyment of the beach and surrounding areas by the residents, but while Dores is very near Inverness, this development is quite limited so perhaps it won’t change all that much.”

A full planning application for Dores Inn is due to be lodged by mid-September.