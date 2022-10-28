Halloween is now less than a week away, and while some of us may prefer a scary movie or some trick or treating, you may slightly more tempted into making plans for a spooky pint with pals this weekend.

It is no secret Scotland has long been seen as one of the most haunted countries in the world – but how much paranormal activity does your local get? Perhaps more than you first thought, according to this…

With over 30 pubs throughout Scotland thought to have had ghostly sightings, with the help of research by Funky Pigeon, we set out to discover which pubs are most likely to spot something out of the ordinary.

Using the Paranormal Database, research was conducted by collecting all reports and locations that had the most reported sightings by county and individual place - as well as filtering out those reports which took place in a pub.

So, if you want the perfect location for a Halloween drink with a side of fright, take a look at our top 10 list of the most haunted pubs in Scotland.

Does your local make the list?

1. The Beehive Inn - Edinburgh The Beehive Inn in Edinburgh's Grassmarket is said to be haunted by several ghosts, one of which is the apparition of a young woman who appears in various rooms.

2. The Drovers Inn - Loch Lomond Strange and ghostly things happen at The Drovers Inn near Loch Lommond, with the pub and hotel seen known as one of the most haunted in Britain.

3. Stag Inn - Forfar The Stag Inn has had reports of paranormal activity when CCTV caught objects falling off shelves. It was reported that there is a ghostly figure of an old fisherman who sits in a corner of the restaurant with his back to the kitchen wall too

4. Sheep's Heid Inn - Edinburgh The Sheep's Heid had medium visit who felt the ghost of a young girl close to the skittle alley. A former landlord known as 'The Major' is also said to haunt the bar area.