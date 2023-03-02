Scottish castles remind us of Scotland’s colourful history, when these beautiful settlements were at the heart of bloody battles being fought by Scottish clans seeking to protect their land from invaders or conquer the land of others.
Scotland has thousands of castles and strongholds (or ‘Clan seats of power’) that act as striking reminders of our country’s Clan history and how powerful it was in shaping the Scotland we live in even today.
Estimates show that Scotland has around 500 clans and historically they all had their own territories and castles and some like Clan Campbell, historically one of the most powerful Highland clans, had multiple settlements that can still be found today.
In appreciation of Scottish heritage and our country’s dark history, here are 17 famous castles in Scotland, the clans that historically owned them and where they can be found.
1. Clan MacDougall - Castle Stalker
Castle Stalker (or ‘Caisteal an Stalcaire’ in Scottish Gaelic) rests in the mouth of Loch Laich which is in-between Glencoe and Oban. It was originally constructed by Clan MacDougall in 1320, who were then known as the Lords of Lorn. However, the Stewart clan later took over the Lordship of Lorn and it is thought that they built the castle as it exists now in its current form around 1440.
Photo: cokfrancken (Flickr)
2. Clan Keith - Dunnottar Castle
The Gaelic translation for Dunnottar is "fort on the shelving slope" and this is why the fortress has played such a prominent role in Scottish history back in the 18th century with the Jacobite rising because it was a defensive and strategic location. Described as a "ruined medieval fortress" today you can still explore it at the north-eastern coast of Scotland, 2 miles away from Stonehaven.
Photo: tane-mahuta via Canva Pro
3. Clan Maclean - Duart Castle
This castle was saved from ruin back in 1911 and within its walls it carries over 800 years of history for one of Scotland's oldest clans, Maclean. It stands tall on the sea cliffs on the Isle of Mull at the West Coast of Scotland.
Photo: AContadini via Canva Pro
4. Clan Mackay - Castle Varrich
Castle Varrich is an old ruin of the Mackay Clan located near Tongue (Sutherland) in the far north of Scotland where you can discover extraordinary views of Ben Loyal mountain. It was reportedly the seat of the Chief of the Mackay Clan for hundreds of years, and some suspect the fort we see today was built atop of an existing Norse fort in the 14th century.
Photo: Paul Hermans via WikiCommons