1 . Clan MacDougall - Castle Stalker

Castle Stalker (or ‘Caisteal an Stalcaire’ in Scottish Gaelic) rests in the mouth of Loch Laich which is in-between Glencoe and Oban. It was originally constructed by Clan MacDougall in 1320, who were then known as the Lords of Lorn. However, the Stewart clan later took over the Lordship of Lorn and it is thought that they built the castle as it exists now in its current form around 1440.

Photo: cokfrancken (Flickr)