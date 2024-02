We may be a little biased but it is very hard to deny that Scotland and its people have arguably the best and funniest phrases the world over.

With an abundance of different accents and cultural meanings for words, Scottish phrases can often leave those not from here in a state of confusion - we won't change it, but we know some our phrases can be hilarious!

But what are the Scottish sayings ever? We asked our readers for their favourite most commonly used phrase - here is what they said.

1 . "Yir coats oan a shoogly peg" Is your coat or jacket on a shoogly peg? Then it means you're in a precarious position pal.

2 . "Mad wae it" You have enjoyed an evening with officer Buckfast or Mr Mad Dog - you've simply enjoyed an evening with alchohol, but a little too much perhaps.

4 . "Away an bile yer heid" If someone says this to you, there's a strong chance they believe you are chatting rubbish/nonsense - delete as appropriate.