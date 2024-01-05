All Sections
The top 10 Scottish comedians of all time according to our readers.
The top 10 Scottish comedians of all time according to our readers. Cr. Contributed.

Best Scottish Comedian 2024: The 10 best Scottish stand-up comedians of all time

Without doubt, Scotland have produced some of the world's most renowned stand-up comedians ever. But who is the best of all time?

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT

From Sir Billy Connolly to Chic Murray to Frankie Boyle, Scotland have produced a number of the world's funniest stand up comedians for generations.

However, narrowing it down to a top 10 has proved more difficult than many would imagine. Sure we all have a favourite - but who would make your top 10 list? After discussing it in the office, we decided there was only one way to found our definitive list - ask our readers!

We took to our official Facebook page to ask our readers at The Scotsman who they would vote as their number one Scottish stand up comic of all time...

Here's who they picked.

1. Sir Billy Connolly

2. Chic Murray

A trailblazer for modern Scottish comedy Charles "Chic" Murray was famed for his wicked one-liners and his distinctive look. Murray sadly passed in 1985 but is remembered fondly by many.

3. Kevin Bridges

One of the most popular stand up comedians around, Glasgow born Bridges worked the club circuit all the way up to countless sold out arena shows. Observationally hilarious, Bridges have perfect deliver and is as fresh as the day he first hit the stage.

4. Hector Nicol

Paisley born Hector Nicol was another comedian we sadly lost in the mid-1980s but remains fondly remembered by many, including our readers. He was a key influence to many Scottish comedy acts over the years.

