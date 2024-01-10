All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Who is Scotland's greatest ever sportsman?Who is Scotland's greatest ever sportsman?
Who is Scotland's greatest ever sportsman?

Scotland's Greatest Ever Sportsman: The top 10 Scottish sports stars of all time

You can't doubt that Scotland has produced some of the most iconic sportsmen. But who is the best ever?

By Graham Falk
Published 10th Jan 2024, 09:38 GMT

From Andy Murray to Chris Hoy to Alex Ferguson, there's a reason a number of Scottish sportsmen have been bestowed with the honour of being called Sir.

Scotland have produced an outstanding number of sportsman across a number of different sports that have changed the world throughout the years, however, choosing the ultimate Scottish sportsman is a difficult task - so we ask you our readers at The Scotsman who they would vote as their number one Scottish sportsman of all time...

Here's who they picked.

Our readers' number one choice was that of tennis superstar Sir Andy Murray. A man who won so many accolades, we hardly have the space to write it all down!

1. Sir Andy Murray

Our readers' number one choice was that of tennis superstar Sir Andy Murray. A man who won so many accolades, we hardly have the space to write it all down!

Photo Sales
Sir Chris Hoy MBE was another who has an obscene amount of honours, including a number of Olympic golds and BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2008.

2. Sir Chris Hoy

Sir Chris Hoy MBE was another who has an obscene amount of honours, including a number of Olympic golds and BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2008. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A serial trophy winner for both Celtic and Liverpool (as a manager and a player, a Ballon d'Or runner-up and Scotland's greatest ever male footballer. He's an icon and completes our top 3.

3. Sir Kenny Dalglish

A serial trophy winner for both Celtic and Liverpool (as a manager and a player, a Ballon d'Or runner-up and Scotland's greatest ever male footballer. He's an icon and completes our top 3. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Edinburgh born track and field sprinter was a three-time European Cup gold medallist and 100 metres Olympic champion at the 1980 Summer Olympics and is still fondly remembered within the sport for his achievements.

4. Allan Wells MBE

The Edinburgh born track and field sprinter was a three-time European Cup gold medallist and 100 metres Olympic champion at the 1980 Summer Olympics and is still fondly remembered within the sport for his achievements.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandAndy MurrayAlex FergusonFootballTennis