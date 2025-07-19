Scotland’s Health Awards 2025 are now open for nominations.

A Lothian woman has said that recognition for her work in radiography “meant the world to her”.

Lindsey Todd, who works for NHS Lothian, was awarded the Allied Health Professional Award last year at Scotland's Health Awards 2024, hosted by The Scotsman.

She works as a specialist radiographer and has nearly two decades of experience.

As well as this, she initiated a Radiographer-led CT Guided Lumbar Nerve Root Injection service which has enhanced patient access and has helped to reduce wait times.

The award, which is sponsored by Glasgow Caledonian School of Health and Life Sciences, is for an Allied Health Professional providing excellent care and support for people in Scotland.

Allied Health Professionals are a group of practitioners who apply their expertise to assess, diagnose, treat, discharge and rehabilitate people of all ages across health, education, housing, social care, voluntary and independent sectors.

Lindsey Todd received the award last year for her work as an Allied Health Professional. | Lisa Ferguson

Interviewed off stage after receiving the award, Lindsey said: “Winning the award means the world to me.

“Not only for the service that I initiated, but drawing attention to the fact that advanced practise helps our patients, especially in an allied health professional role.

“It’s just not seen often enough and it’s nice to bring attention to that.”

Covering a wide spectrum of care, Allied Health Professionals encompass professional groups including art therapists, drama therapists, music therapists, podiatrists, dietitians, occupational therapists, prosthetists and orthotists, paramedics, orthoptists, physiotherapists, diagnostic radiographers, therapeutic radiographers, speech and language therapists.

Teams and groups cannot be nominated for this award, however, if you want to nominate a support team or group then there is also the 'Top Team' Award'.

Awards aim to recognise wide range of healthcare workers

Other award categories include care for mental health, as well as awards for the doctor, nurse, top team, support worker, young achiever, volunteer, midwife and leader of the year.

Last year another winner was Karli Whittle from NHS Fife who was recognised for her career as a support worker.

Aaron Smith from NHS Forth Valley was recognised with the Volunteer Award for his hundreds of volunteer hours since 2008.

The Scotsman spoke to the health secretary as nominations officially opened for 2025 to hear just how important Scotland’s Health Awards are.

Caroline Lamb, chief executive of NHS Scotland and director-general health and social care, and Health Secretary Neil Gray at the launch of The Scotsman Health Awards 2025, which will be held in the Edinburgh Corn Exchange in November. | Lisa Ferguson

“I’m delighted to announce the launch of Scotland’s Health Awards 2025,” Mr Gray said.

“These awards offer the opportunity to not only acknowledge all of our fantastic colleagues who work tirelessly day in, day out across our health and care services, they give us the chance to show what their extraordinary achievements mean to each and every individual in Scotland.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand the incredible work that goes on across our health and care settings. That’s why I’m so pleased that these awards recognise frontline health and social care workers and also celebrate those who work so hard in support roles to ensure our services achieve the highest quality of care and patient experience.”

Nominations are now open across 17 award categories, which all aim to recognise frontline health and social care workers and celebrate those who work hard behind the scenes to make sure patients across the country get the highest level of care possible.