Scotland’s Health Awards 2025 are now open for nominations.

There are 6,500 volunteers who support the work of NHS Scotland across a range of roles and for a variety of reasons.

And for one Scottish volunteer, who has been saving lives in NHS Forth Valley for the past 17 years, he says he thrives on the feeling of “giving back to his community”.

Aaron Smith has spent hundreds of hours since 2008 responding to emergency calls and providing critical care in life-threatening situations.

His volunteering work is so outstanding that he was recognised for his contribution when he received the Volunteer Award last year at Scotland's Health Awards 2024, hosted by The Scotsman.

“I think it’s a really unique type of volunteering that I do,” he said. “And it’s a real sense of giving back to the community because you’re doing it within the area that you do reside in.”

Over the period of 2022, 2023 and 2024 alone, Mr Smith dedicated 922 hours to his role, attending 311 emergency calls. This included 25 cardiac arrests.

He said: “You go to the most serious of emergencies, but also, you know, maybe the elderly patients that have fallen and maybe just need a helping hand and a bit of comfort and reassurance.

“It is a real sense of helping people that I think this opportunity in terms of volunteering gives.”

As chair of Friends of Forth Valley First Responders, Mr Smith also improved community safety through defibrillator placement.

Aaron Smith, from NHS Forth Valley, was recognised for his volunteer work last year. | Lisa Ferguson

Interviewed off stage after accepting the award, he said: “In terms of getting this award, it’s unbelievable. I was really surprised when I was shortlisted, never mind nominated for the Volunteer Award and Scottish Health Awards.

“I think I would say I’m a first responder of many hundreds across NHS Scotland. So I do take this award, but for everybody that volunteers their time doing first responder activities with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“But, yeah, I feel fantastic to have received the award tonight.”

Nominations are now open across 17 award categories, which all aim to recognise frontline health and social care workers and celebrate those who work hard behind the scenes to make sure patients across the country get the highest level of care possible.

Scotland's Health Awards 2025 is open for nominations | The Scotsman

The Volunteer Award is for an individual, a group or a team who give their time freely to help improve the health and wellbeing of patients, carers and service users of NHS Scotland.

Nominees could be doing work from running a fundraiser, befriending patients to supporting carers. Anyone can nominate a volunteer they feel fits the bill by filling out the form with information about who they want to nominate.

Other award categories include care for mental health, as well as awards for the doctor, nurse, top team, support worker, young achiever, Allied Health Professional, midwife and leader of the year.

Last year another winner was Karli Whittle from NHS Fife who was recognised for her career as a support worker.