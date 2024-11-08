Everyday heroes took centre stage at the glittering awards ceremony for Scotland’s Health Awards 2024, run in partnership with The Scotsman

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s health and care workers have been honoured in a glittering celebration that recognised the incredible achievements of those working in the country’s NHS.

Supported by The Scotsman, Scotland’s Health Awards 2024 generated 700 entries from all over the country. Nurses, doctors, volunteers, first responders, unsung heroes, care workers and more spread across all areas of the NHS were nominated in 16 categories that recognised their dedication and compassion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assembled winners from Scotland's Health Awards 2024. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

And the winners were presented with awards that recognised their outstanding commitment to delivering exceptional care in a glitzy ceremony at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh on Thursday.

The event was hosted by radio and TV presenter and actor Grant Stott and attended by Health Secretary Neil Gray, along with hundreds of NHS nominees.

Fittingly, all of the hundreds of worthy nominees - from Shetland to Dumfries and Galloway and all points in between - who attended the event were greeted at the entrance by a case containing the George Medal awarded by the late Queen Elizabeth II to all NHS workers in 2022. Recognising their courage during the pandemic, the medal shone out from its red velvet cushion paying tribute to them all.

Opening the event, The Scotsman editor Alan Young highlighted those on the frontline and behind the scenes in the health and social care sector. He said: “Like those of us who do not work in social care, I think I’m guilty of taking the incredible care, compassion and often miracle working for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just assume it will always be there when we need it and it is, but that doesn’t happen by accident and I know it’s getting tougher to deliver all the time. We must take the time to celebrate our precious health service and the incredible things happening every day.”

Gemma Burdett was the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the NHS Reader's Choice Award. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

Taking to the stage next, Mr Gray said: “It is my absolute pleasure to be here for Scotland’s Health Awards. I’m looking forward to celebrating with you and thanking you and your teams for your commitment for delivering quality care for patients and driving innovation across our national health service.”

He went on to “acknowledge and celebrate the fantastic work that goes on throughout our NHS every day”.

With the ceremony underway, and interspersed by dinner and up-tempo musical entertainment from the Phoenix Soul & Gospel Choir and Frankie Lily and Chrissy Meechan, the winners came thick and fast, reflecting the vast range of work undertaken across the country day and night to care for the people of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Smith, from NHS Forth Valley, was announced as the winner of the Volunteers Award, recognising an individual, group or team who gives their time freely to help improve the health and wellbeing of patients, carers and service users of NHS Scotland.

Scotland's Health Awards 2024 were sponsored by The Scotsman | NationalWorld

Since 2008, Mr Smith has dedicated his time responding to 311 emergencies, including 25 cardiac arrests, and improved community safety through defibrillator placement.

Accepting the award, Mr Smith said, “I’m one of hundreds of first responders across the whole of NHS Scotland, so I’m accepting this award on behalf of everyone that devotes their time helping and supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“It’s a really unique kind of volunteering with a sense of giving back to the area you reside in. You go to the most serious of emergencies and also maybe elderly patients that have fallen and just need a helping hand and reassurance, so there’s a real sense of helping people. If anybody is interested in volunteering in health care, look at the ambulance service for opportunities to be a first responder in your own areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward clerk Alison Stephenson, from NHS Tayside, collected the Unsung Hero Award award, honouring an individual, group or team who in the course of doing their job has made a real difference for people in Scotland, but whose work often goes unrecognised. Ms Stephenson was praised for her selfless dedication, from covering as a healthcare assistant to supporting IT and helping patients and building teamwork.

She demonstrated that selflessness by paying tribute to her colleagues, saying: “I think everybody at Pitlochry Community Hospital is doing exactly the same as I do. It’s amazing [to receive the award] and I want to thank them all.”

The final award of the night - the Readers’ Choice Outstanding Contribution Award, sponsored by Alpha Solway: Skytech - celebrated those who have worked tirelessly and gone above and beyond to provide the very best care and are worthy of special recognition. More than 4,000 Scotsman readers voted for who they wanted to win the honour. And the very deserving recipient was Gemma Burdett, of NHS Borders Addiction Service, who has worked within this area of expertise for more than 15 years.

In her nomination, Ms Burdett was praised for going above and beyond and having a positive impact on the lives of those affected by substance use. In one instance, she climbed through a window to reach an unresponsive client and administered life-saving Naloxone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Burdett said: “We go out to the houses of people who for whatever reason are unable to come into a GP surgery, to make sure they get the support and treatment that they need.

“The award means so much, not just for me, because I work with the best team. And I’ll never stop doing my best.”

It was a sentiment echoed by every one of the nominees in the room and those who went on to take their dedication and teamwork onto the dance floor to really get the party started.

Here are the winners of Scotland’s Health Awards 24 in full:

Allied Health Professional Award

Lindsey Todd, NHS Lothian

Care for Mental Health Award

Mental Health Hub at NHS 24, in collaboration with Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service, NHS 24

Doctor Award

Rosamunde Burns, NHS Lothian

Global Citizenship Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breast feeding promotion team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Innovation Award

Nuclear Cardiology, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Integrated Care Award

South Lanarkshire Recovery Oriented Justice Service, NHS Lanarkshire

Leader of the Year Award

Lucy Flaws, NHS Shetland

Midwife Award

Melissa Lindsay, NHS Orkney

Nurse Award

Anne Gregg, NHS Orkney

Outstanding Contribution to the NHS - Readers’ Choice Award

Gemma Burdett, NHS Borders

Support Worker Award

Karli Whittle, NHS Fife

Tackling Health Inequalities Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobile Dental Van, Public Dental Service, NHS Tayside, NHS Tayside

Top Team Award

Scottish Ambulance Service Macmillan Palliative Care Team, Scottish Ambulance Service

Unsung Hero Award

Alison Stephenson, NHS Tayside

Volunteers Award

Aaron Smith, NHS Forth Valley

Young Achiever Award