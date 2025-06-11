Health Secretary Neil Gray is encouraging everyone to nominate those who have gone above and beyond in health and social care.

Those words are the simple, yet compelling message from Health Secretary Neil Gray as he officially launches this year’s Scotland’s Health Awards 2025, sponsored by The Scotsman.

Caroline Lamb, chief executive of NHS Scotland and director-general health and social care, and Health Secretary Neil Gray at the launch of The Scotsman Health Awards 2025, which will be held in the Edinburgh Corn Exchange in November. | Lisa Ferguson

The Scotsman is hosting this year’s awards, which celebrate the extraordinary achievements of individuals and teams who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate, high-quality health and social care to the people of Scotland.

There are 17 awards up for grabs, all aiming to recognise frontline health and social care workers and celebrate those who work hard behind the scenes to make sure patients across the country get the highest level of care possible.

The Scotsman spoke to the health secretary as nominations officially open to hear just how important Scotland’s Health Awards are.

“I’m delighted to announce the launch of Scotland’s Health Awards 2025,” Mr Gray said. “These awards offer the opportunity to not only acknowledge all of our fantastic colleagues who work tirelessly day in, day out across our health and care services, they give us the chance to show what their extraordinary achievements mean to each and every individual in Scotland.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand the incredible work that goes on across our health and care settings. That’s why I’m so pleased that these awards recognise frontline health and social care workers and also celebrate those who work so hard in support roles to ensure our services achieve the highest quality of care and patient experience.

“We’re still experiencing a challenging time across our health system, but with a clear focus on reform and renewal, it’s more important than ever to express our appreciation and showcase how amazing our workforce is in continuing to improve people’s lives, often under enormous pressure.

“Please take the time to nominate and say thank you on behalf of all of us.”

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 6, but nominations are now officially open.

This year’s categories, along with two brand new awards, include care for mental health, as well as awards for the doctor, nurse, support worker, top team, volunteers, young achiever, Allied Health Professional, midwife and leader of the year.

Mr Gray is encouraging everyone to get involved and nominate anyone who they think deserves some extra recognition for their work in the health and social care sector, stressing “the NHS is all about people”.

When asked what people should do if they are thinking about nominating someone, Mr Gray said: “Do it, do it today - don’t put it off.

“I’ve found at these events previously just being nominated, having that form of recognition from your peers or from members of the public, is incredibly important to them.

“Getting to the final shortlist and being at the awards, as well as winning, is an incredibly special moment. These people don't seek that level of recognition, they don’t chase it, but that is what is so powerful.

“If anyone knows someone who has done something special to go above and beyond, put in a nomination.”

Nominations close on Sunday, August 17, but readers will have until October to vote on this year’s Readers’ Choice Award, which is hand-selected by the public themselves.

Mr Gray described awarding the unsung hero honour, nominated by readers themselves, was one of the most special moments of the awards night.

He said: “This is for someone who is an incredible hero, someone who goes under the radar and doesn't seek the limelight and doesn't seek to get recognition, but is someone who is an absolute central part of delivering services.

“It is critical we recognise them.”

Readers will have the chance to nominate for the unsung hero award | Adobe

Last year’s unsung hero was Michael Kidd, a paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service at NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

He drove the fundraising efforts to create an interactive sensory room at Monkton Primary School, as well as Aoife’s Sensory Bus, a specialist service named in honour of his daughter who died aged six in 2019 from a brain tumour.

Speaking last year, Mr Kidd said: “Because it helped Aoife so much, we set up a fundraising campaign to help children like her and have now raised enough money for a second bus.

“It’s wonderful to see the campaign take off and make an impact, and that good can come out of something so devastating.”

The Scotsman’s editor Alan Young said he was delighted to be hosting this year’s awards, in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government.

He said: “Every day, people across Scotland experience the remarkable care and compassion of those working in the health and social care sector. It would be too easy to take those high standards for granted, which is why events like this matter - we are able to acknowledge the exceptional, and celebrate the people who deliver.

“Our experience of health and social care is usually with the brilliant staff on the front line, but these awards also offer a chance to recognise those behind the scenes - the leaders, managers and others who make less heralded, but important, contributions.”

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will be hosted by television presenter Grant Stott.

The Royal College of Midwives, the Royal College of Nursing, GCU (School of Health and Life Sciences), and Alpha Solway: Skytech are all sponsoring individual awards.

Nominations are now open and can be submitted online at scotlandshealthawards.co.uk.

