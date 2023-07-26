All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
In some parts of Scotland as much as 75 per cent of the population are overweight.In some parts of Scotland as much as 75 per cent of the population are overweight.
In some parts of Scotland as much as 75 per cent of the population are overweight.

Scottish Obesity Rates: Here are the 20 parts of Scotland with the highest proportion of overweight residents - from East Ayrshire to Midlothian

There is a big difference between some council areas when it comes to the percentage of people who could do with losing a few pounds.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST

Research has revealed the top 20 Scottish areas with the highest obesity rates in the country - and those with the largest percentage of residents who are a healthy weight.

East Ayrshire and the Orkney Islands top the list, with 75 per cent of their adult residents classified as overweight or obese.

Meanwhile the City of Edinburgh has the lowest obesity rates in Scotland with 53 per cent of adults classified as overweight, followed closely by Aberdeen City and East Dunbartonshire with 59 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

The research was carried out by health experts at Now Patient using Scottish Government figures,

Here are the 20 areas with the highest proportion of overweight residents.

The council area with the joint-highest obesity levels in Scotland is East Ayrshire, including the town of Kilmarnock. A total of 75 per cent of the population are overweight.

1. East Ayrshire

The council area with the joint-highest obesity levels in Scotland is East Ayrshire, including the town of Kilmarnock. A total of 75 per cent of the population are overweight.

Photo Sales
A total of 75 per cent of residents of the Orkney Islands, including the town of Stromness, are also overweight.

2. Orkney Islands

A total of 75 per cent of residents of the Orkney Islands, including the town of Stromness, are also overweight.

Photo Sales
A total of 72 per cent of residents of Dumfries and Galloway, including the town of Dumfries, are overweight.

3. Dumfries and Galloway

A total of 72 per cent of residents of Dumfries and Galloway, including the town of Dumfries, are overweight.

Photo Sales
A total of 71 per cent of residents of the Highlands, including the city of Inverness, are overweight.

4. Highlands

A total of 71 per cent of residents of the Highlands, including the city of Inverness, are overweight.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Public Health ScotlandDiet