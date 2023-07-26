There is a big difference between some council areas when it comes to the percentage of people who could do with losing a few pounds.

Research has revealed the top 20 Scottish areas with the highest obesity rates in the country - and those with the largest percentage of residents who are a healthy weight.

East Ayrshire and the Orkney Islands top the list, with 75 per cent of their adult residents classified as overweight or obese.

Meanwhile the City of Edinburgh has the lowest obesity rates in Scotland with 53 per cent of adults classified as overweight, followed closely by Aberdeen City and East Dunbartonshire with 59 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

The research was carried out by health experts at Now Patient using Scottish Government figures,

Here are the 20 areas with the highest proportion of overweight residents.

1 . East Ayrshire The council area with the joint-highest obesity levels in Scotland is East Ayrshire, including the town of Kilmarnock. A total of 75 per cent of the population are overweight.

2 . Orkney Islands A total of 75 per cent of residents of the Orkney Islands, including the town of Stromness, are also overweight.

3 . Dumfries and Galloway A total of 72 per cent of residents of Dumfries and Galloway, including the town of Dumfries, are overweight.

4 . Highlands A total of 71 per cent of residents of the Highlands, including the city of Inverness, are overweight.