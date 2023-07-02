Council to discuss strengthening Nordic ties after claims the islands have been failed by the Scottish Government

Ring of Brodgar on the Orkney Islands. Image: Getty Images.

Could Orkney defect from the UK to become a territory of Norway?

That’s something its council leader James Stockan wants to discuss - he says Orkney does not get fair funding from its current relationship with the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orkney Islands Council will meet on Tuesday to look at “alternative forms of governance”, with a number of different options set to be discussed.

Orkney Islands Council Leader James Stockan. Image: Orkney Photographic.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Stockan said Orkney has been failed by the Scottish Government.

He said: “We are really struggling at the moment. We have to replace the whole ferry fleet, which is older than the CalMac fleet.

“We are denied the things that other areas get like road equivalent tariff for ferry fares.

“And the funding we get from the Scottish Government is significantly less per head than Shetland and the Western Isles to run the same services - we can’t go on as we are.”

Amongst the options Mr Stockan wants councillors to look at is securing a Nordic connection with either Norway, Denmark or Iceland.

Orkney was under Norwegian and Danish control until 1472 when they were given to Scotland as part of Margaret of Denmark’s wedding dowry to King James III of Scotland.

Mr Stockan added: “We were part of the Norse kingdom for much longer than we were part of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the street in Orkney people come up and say to me, ‘when are we going to pay back the dowry, when are we going back to Norway?’

“There is a huge affinity and a huge, deep cultural relationship there.

“This is exactly the moment to explore what is possible.”

Councillors will look at the Faroe Islands, which is a self-governing territory of Denmark, when discussing future governance options.

They will also look at crown dependencies such as the Channel Islands and overseas territories like the Falkland Islands for inspiration.

Orkney Islands Council previously voted in 2017 on how to gain greater autonomy. At the time, it was agreed the islands needed a stronger voice, but full independence for Orkney was not backed.

Mr Stockan said: “The council will decide whether it supports this motion and from there we will take our time, because we don’t want to do this emotionally.

“We want to look at all the practical implications and then we’ll evaluate the results.

“We are looking for the very best position for future generations and our place in the world.”