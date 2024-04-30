Scotland's health care workers are "frustrated" by the ongoing "political distractions and instability" while the NHS remains in crisis, top medics have said.

The resignation of First Minister Humza Yousaf has “highlighted the importance of stability” in the health and social care sector “amid political uncertainty”, according to industry leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fresh leadership contest within the SNP is set to take place, with a new Scottish Cabinet set to be appointed shortly after.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care.

Unless the incumbent health secretary Neil Gray is reappointed – and Mr Gray is one of the politicians tipped to be a potential successor to Mr Yousaf as first minister – Scotland is set to have its fourth health secretary since March 2023. Mr Yousaf himself stood down from the role at that point to become First Minister.

Michael Matheson was then appointed to the job of health secretary before being forced to resign in February over the iPad expenses scandal, leading to Mr Gray being appointed to oversee Scotland’s healthcare system

Even if Mr Gray is reappointed as health secretary, the prospect of a Scottish election remains possible.

It comes against the backdrop of Scotland’s NHS experiencing a lengthening crisis, which first began under Mr Yousaf’s tenure as health secretary, from May 2021 to March 2023, and which has continued under both Mr Matheson and Mr Gray.

Colin Poolman, the director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Scotland, said nurses and nursing support workers across Scotland were “under pressure, understaffed and many are at breaking point”.

“They are frustrated by the ongoing political distractions and instability,” he said. “They want to see the Scottish Government get to grips with the workforce crisis that is facing our health and social care services and focus on delivering safe and effective care for the people of Scotland.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Care, a membership organisation representing the independent social care sector in Scotland, said the resignation of Mr Yousaf “highlights the importance of stability” in the health and social care sector “amid political uncertainty”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As stage two of the National Care Service Bill approaches in Parliament, maintaining continuity is crucial,” the spokesperson said.

“Should there be a change of political responsibility for social care, Scottish Care would welcome a positive working relationship as with current incumbents. We hope for a smooth transition that prioritises the well-being of our communities and the effectiveness of our health and social care system.”

Dr Iain Kennedy, the chair of the British Medical Association Scotland, said “the last thing needed is any uncertainty” when the NHS “is in permanent crisis”.