What time is Boris Johnson's Covid update today? What will he say about England's June 21 'Freedom Day'?

Here’s when Boris Johnson will be making a Covid announcement today – and what we can expect he’ll say.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:37 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The UK Prime Minister is making a coronavirus announcement later today (June 14).

Boris Johnson will address the nation about whether Covid restrictions will be eased in England later this month.

For the English, June 21 has been nicknamed ‘Freedom Day’ as that is when the UK Government said most lockdown rules – like social distancing – would be scrapped.

Boris Johnson is expected to talk about 'Freedom Day' at a Covid update later today (Getty)

However, today Mr Johnson is expected to announce a delay to this easing of restrictions.

When is Boris Johnson’s announcement?

The Prime Minister will be making his announcement at 6pm this evening.

You will be able to watch live on BBC or Sky News – on television, BBC iPlayer or YouTube for Sky.

What is he expected to say?

Boris Johnson is expected to delay the easing of restrictions in England by another four weeks after June 21.

It means English people will have to wait longer for the easing of all rules around social contact, reopening of nightclubs, and the lifting of limited capacities for group events.

This decision is thought to be due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant across the population.

MPs are set to vote on the proposed extension later this month – and there’s expected to be some rebellion from lockdown-sceptic Tory backbenchers.

Many people south of the border have expressed frustration at this update after months of lockdown.

The hashtag #ImDone has been trending on Twitter today in reaction to the news.

When is Scotland’s ‘Freedom Day’?

Scotland’s approach to Covid restrictions has been different to England’s throughout the pandemic.

Our current lockdown restrictions are not set to be reviewed until June 28, when Nicola Sturgeon will update the nation.

Back in spring, the Scottish Government’s roadmap projected that the majority of Scotland could be able to move into Level 0 restrictions by the end of June.

However, with the Delta Variant and rising coronavirus cases, it is not certain whether this will happen.

We’ll be keeping you informed with the very latest updates as they happen.

