Acknowledging it “feels a little bit tricky” to give the advice, Scotland s National Clincial Director said: “The pandemic is still here, we have about 10,000 people who are positive in the country today.
“Most of them don’t know they’ve got the virus, so they might be in your pub, they might be in your house.
“Indoors is worse than outdoors, so get the windows open, try and stay a little bit distanced if you can.”
Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Leitch added: “Enjoy the game as much as you can like I will be doing, but just be – in the back of your mind – a little bit more cautious than maybe you were 23 years ago.”