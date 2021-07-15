A handful of holiday destinations will be added to the green list following this week’s travel review.

Under the travel traffic light system, summer holidays abroad from Scotland are back on the cards.

International destinations have been added to green, amber and red lists depending on the Covid risks associated with travelling to and from them.

Bulgaria will be added to the green list, but Italy and Germany will remain on the amber list (Shutterstock)

At the moment, Scots are able to travel to a number of green countries without needing to self-isolate on return - although that is set to change from 19 July when fully jabbed people coming from amber list destinations will no longer need to quarantine.

Holidaymakers were hoping that popular tourist hotspots like Italy, Germany and France would be added to the green list during the latest travel update.

So, which countries will be added to the green list?

Here’s what you need to know.

What new countries will go on the green list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied across the four nations.

While it had been predicted that as many as a dozen countries could be added to the quarantine-free list, only a few select countries have changed to green after the latest review.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday (14 July) that Bulgaria, Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan would be added to the green travel list.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that this change will also come into place north of the border.

Arrivals from these destinations into Scotland will not have to isolate for 10 days on return, regardless of their vaccine status.

At the same time, Spain’s tourists hotspots the Balearic Islands, as well as the British Virgin Islands, will move from the green to the amber list due to concerns over rising case rates.

The decision was a blow to holidaymakers since the Balearic Islands - which includes Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera - were only added to the green list two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will be moved to the red list.

When do the green list changes come into place?

Changes to the green list will come into effect from 4am on Monday 19 July.

This will coincide with the end of the need to quarantine for fully vaccinated Scots and under-18s when they return from amber list nations.

Full list of green list countries

When the update comes into place, the green list will comprise 29 countries in total.

These are: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Grenada, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, New Zealand, Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, Singapore, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Taiwan and Turks and Caicos Islands.

People coming back from green list countries don’t have to quarantine, but they do need to take a PCR Covid test on day two of their arrival back into the UK.

Arrivals also need to take a pre-departure test.

The devolved administrations have told people not to travel to countries that aren’t on the green list, unless for essential reasons.

Some green list countries also continue to have restrictions in place for those coming from the UK, including quarantine measures, so you should check all requirements and FCDO travel advice before booking a holiday.

Could other countries have gone green?

It was thought that 12 countries could be added to the quarantine-free travel list this time around.

The prediction was made by former British Airways strategist Robert Boyle, who claimed these popular destinations met the government’s threshold for moving from the amber to green list.

Mr Boyle, who has accurately predicted past green list changes, told The Telegraph he had used an algorithm based on the data the UK Government uses to decide the green list changes.

The criteria states a destination needs to have an infection rate lower than 20 cases per 100,000 people and have a positive testing rate of less than 1.5%, as well as high vaccination levels.

Based on that, the aviation expert said a host of countries could be added to the green list at the next review, including Italy, Bulgaria, Germany, Canada, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.