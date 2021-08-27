With just a handful of changes to the UK’s travel traffic light system at Thursday’s review, many are now looking to the next update to see whether countries like Turkey could move from the red list to amber and whether Greece could go green.

The latest UK Government announcement saw Denmark, Canada, Lichtenstein and four other countries added to the UK’s green list for quarantine-free travel, while Montenegro and Thailand were declared high risk destinations and placed on the red list.

Rules surrounding international travel have fluctuated since the four nations’ traffic light system was first introduced due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic.

When is the next travel update? Time of green, amber and red list countries UK review - and what happened at the last update (Image: Getty Images)

Fully vaccinated adults are now able to travel to amber list countries without the need to quarantine on return to Scotland.

But non-vaccinated holidaymakers are hoping more tourist destinations will be added to the green list at the next update.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

When is the next travel update?

The travel traffic light system is being reviewed on a four nations basis every three weeks, with initial announcements being made by the UK Government and then confirmed by the Scottish Government.

The last review and announcement of changes to the UK’s red, amber and green list destinations was on Thursday 26 August, with the changes coming into effect from 4am on Monday 30 August.

That means the next travel update will likely take place on either Wednesday 15 September or Thursday 16 September.

While reviews of the UK traffic light travel lists have been mostly announced on Wednesday evenings between 5pm and 10pm, they can also take place on Thursdays at either 5pm or 6pm.

The regular reviews allow the government to constantly evaluate the Covid risk for different countries, including the emergence of new variants of concern, like the Delta variant first identified in India.

Any amendments to the lists will be informed by public health advice, including the Joint Biosecurity Centre’s assessment of the latest data.

How can I watch the next announcement?

There will most likely be coverage of the next travel update on BBC News and Sky News.

Past announcements have not been televised briefings, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps instead releasing travel update statements.

You will be able to watch the next update via BBC News online or Sky News via its YouTube channel.

What happened at the last travel update?

The UK Government confirmed on Thursday 26 August that seven countries would move from the amber list to the green list, after deeming them a low risk to public health.

These destinations were The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.

Spain once again avoided being added to the red list, meaning that fully vaccinated travellers can still travel there without the need to quarantine on return thanks to its amber status.

But Turkey was kept red due to the rise in cases over recent weeks.

Montenegro and Thailand joined Turkey, the Maldives, Pakistan and the Dominican Republic, among others, the red list – with destinations on this list requiring you quarantine in a hotel on return to the UK.

While the earlier travel update in August saw a number of locations moved from the red list to the amber list, including Bahrain, India, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UEA), no countries were downgraded from the red list at the 27 August travel review.

What could happen at the next announcement?

Holidaymakers are desperate for mainstream destinations like Spain, France, Italy and Greece to go on the green list, meaning they would not have to quarantine on return to Scotland regardless of vaccination status.

However, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News on Thursday 5 August that he could not rule out the possibility of France and Spain moving onto the red list if concerns over Beta variant case numbers rise once more.

There are also 16 destinations on the current green watchlist, meaning they are at risk of moving from green to amber.

As a result, countries like Taiwan Barbados, Croatia and islands like Madeira and the Cayman Islands could be in danger of changing to the higher restrictions category at the next review.

Meanwhile, both tourists and travel companies will be eager to see if Turkey changes colour at the next travel update.

The country expected to be removed from the red list at this latest update, Turkey’s UK embassy told Sky News.

In a statement, it said: "The scientific data on Covid-19 support our expectation that Turkey will be removed from the red list at the upcoming review.”

The London embassy said case numbers in the country were falling and were now lower than the UK’s own figures.

While Turkey was expected to be removed from the highest risk travel list on Thursday, Morocco, Jamaica and St Lucia were thought to be added – but have remained on the UK amber list for now.