The red list has been updated following this week’s international travel review.

Under the traffic light system, summer holidays abroad from Scotland are back on the cards.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holiday destinations are classified as green, amber or red depending on the Covid risks associated with travelling to and from them.

Turkey remains on the red travel list (Shutterstock)

At the moment, Scots are able to travel to a number of green countries without needing to self-isolate on return - although that is set to change from 19 July when fully jabbed people coming from amber list destinations will no longer need to quarantine.

The government has instructed people not to travel to red, or high risk, countries unless for extremely essential reasons.

So, which countries are on the red list?

Here’s what you need to know.

What new countries will go on the red list?

The UK Government is reviewing the traffic light system every three weeks, with any changes so far being applied across the four nations.

Only a few select countries will change to green after the latest review, while Spain’s tourists hotspots the Balearic Islands, as well as the British Virgin Islands, will go from the green to the amber list due to concerns over rising case rates.

And UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday (14 July) there will be four countries that will move from the amber list to the red list, which has greater travel restrictions.

These are: Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that this change will also come into place north of the border.

When do the red list changes come into place?

Changes to the green, amber and red lists will come into effect from 4am on Monday 19 July.

This will coincide with the end of the need to quarantine for fully vaccinated Scots and under-18s when they return from amber list nations.

Full list of red list countries

When the update comes into place, the red list will comprise 60 countries in total.

Mr Shapps said red list destinations are “those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

Unfortunately, this includes popular tourist destinations for summer holidays, like Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

These are: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

The list was originally 30 countries long when the travel traffic light system first came into place.

People coming back from red list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days and 11 nights in government-approved hotels to stop new Covid infections and variants of concern entering the UK.

Travellers also need to pay for the hotel themselves at a cost of £1,750 per person for those journeying alone, while families and couples in the same hotel room pay less.

The second person pays £650, and children’s stays cost £325. A family of four staying together pays £3,050.

How are red list countries decided?

A country is deemed as high risk if a variant of concern - like the strains found in South Africa, Brazil and India - has been identified there.

The latter variant, known as Delta, is thought to be between 30 and 100% more transmissible than the mutation that was first detected in Kent.