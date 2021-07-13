Fully vaccinated people arriving in Scotland from amber list destinations will no longer need to quarantine from 19 July.

Double jabbed Scots were wondering whether the change to self-isolation rules would be introduced by the Scottish Government, after the measure was announced in England by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week.

Currently, people in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales are only allowed to travel to a small number of countries on the green list without the need to self-isolate upon their return.

So, what are the new quarantine rules for amber list countries in Scotland?

Here’s what you need to know.

When will the amber list quarantine rules change in Scotland?

Fully jabbed adults who are arriving from countries on the amber list will no longer have to quarantine from Monday 19 July, as long as they have been inoculated through a UK vaccination programme.

It is the same date that further Covid rules will be relaxed in Scotland as the country moves to Level 0.

However, travellers must also still take a PCR test on day two of their arrival back to Scotland.

"We will continue to take a precautionary approach to the inclusion of countries on the amber list,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs.

"And, notwithstanding this change, we continue to advise against non essential overseas travel at this time."

Anyone who tests positive for, or has symptoms of, Covid will still need to self-isolate for 10 days.

The rule change mirrors the one announced for England, which also comes into place on 19 July.

Fully jabbed holidaymakers were hoping the same quarantine-free rule would be brought in for Scotland, since many residents opt to fly in and out of airports south of the border.

What are the current amber list rules?

At the moment, people returning from amber countries to Scotland must take two post-arrival tests on day two and day eight, as well as quarantining at home for 10 days.

Those in England have the option to pay for a private test on day five to end isolation, but this does not apply in Scotland.

You must also complete a passenger locator form, and take a Covid test before travelling.

The Scottish Government currently advises that no one should be travelling to amber list countries, unless for essential reasons.

Which countries are on the amber list?

The amber list was last updated at the end of June, when several tourist hotspots were made green - including Malta, the Balearic Islands and Barbados.

Each list is reviewed every three weeks, and the next travel update is due to take place on Thursday 15 July, when more countries could be added to the quarantine-free green list.

The latest amber list includes the majority of Europe, as well as the US and Canada.

The full list of amber countries can be found on the Scottish Government website.