There has been a huge change to the SQA appeals system for 2023 - here is everything you need to know.

Whether results have come in by post, email or text, it is undoubtedly one of the most stressful days of a young person's life.

These grades shape the path forward for many, whether it's moving into higher education, training or work and when they aren't as expected or hoped it can be a real blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are options out there for pupils who may not have gotten what they need from Clearing to appeals.

Here's how SQA appeals work in 2023.

What is an appeal?

For those who sat SQA exams, an appeal is when a senior marker carries out a marking review of assessments.

Unlike in 2022, the appeals process no longer considers alternative assessment evidence.

The review isn't, according to the SQA, a re-mark of exams.

Instead it is a check to make sure that:

all parts of the SQA assessments have been marked;

the marking is in line with national standards;

the marks given for each answer have been added up correctly

and that the correct result has been recorded in the system.

They also warn that the grade could go up, down or just stay the same if this takes place. There will be no grade band movements just grades, for example from a B to an A, not from a grade A band 2 to a grade A band 1.

So if this is something you're considering, the main thing to keep in mind is that no alternative assessments will be considered and that any grade will be final, so no more appeals may be submitted.

Who can appeal?

If a pupil is concerned about their National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher grade they can appeal - but typically this will only happen after being discussed with a teacher, lecturer or staff member to decide if it is in the best interest.

Pupils are encouraged to consider if the grade reflects predictions or if it is unexpected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while the appeals process may be open to many, there are a few circumstances where pupils will not be able to appeal.

Not every exam result may be appealed. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

These include if a course has been cancelled due to malpractice, if a pupil has been through the Examination Exceptional Circumstances Consideration Service - which is aimed at young people who could not sit exams due to personal circumstances such as illness or bereavement - or if the grade received is an A.

The following courses are also exempt from the appeals process: National 5 Practical Electronics; National 5 Practical Metalworking and National 5 Practical Woodworking.

For those unsure if they should appeal, the SQA have an interactive feature to help decide.

How to appeal SQA results?

Appeals can be made through the SQA online by the young person or by a parent or carer. Appeals are open from 9am on Tuesday August 8.

An account must be created providing the candidate's name, date of birth and Scottish Candidate Number since the service is not linked to MySQA.

If you have a conditional university, college, training or employment offer which depends on grades, a priority appeal can be submitted. This must be approved by a school, college or training provider, or submitted by one on a student's behalf.

Alternatively, an appeal can be submitted for by a school, college or training provider on someone else's behalf.

SQA appeal deadline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are submitting an appeal the deadline for a priority appeal is 11.59pm on Tuesday August 15. Any other appeals must be submitted before 11.59pm on Tuesday August 29.

Appeals can be withdrawn within the deadline.

If a school, college or training provider is submitting an appeal, priority appeals must be submitted by 5pm on Monday August 21. All other appeals must be submitted by 5pm on Friday September 1.

What happens after an appeal?

If an appeal is submitted, the grade can go up, down or stay the same.

The outcome of an appeal will not be sent directly to the candidate, instead it will be sent to a school, college or training provider.

If the grade is changed a new certificate will be sent out.

When to expect SQA appeal outcome

The SQA hope to confirm decisions on priority appeals by Monday September 4.

For any other appeals, the majority of decisions will be issued in October. Depending on how many appeals were submitted there could be delays.

Scottish student's can appeal their exam results online. Image: Unsplash

How to contact the SQA about an appeal

If you need to contact the SQA regarding an appeal, you can do so on 0345 279 1000.

Otherwise more information can be found on their website.

Support for young people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people under the age of 19 can get free, confidential support and advice from Childline online or by calling 0800 1111 for free. There are message boards and online forums full of pupils who are in the same situation and may be able to help.

Childline also offer help and guidance to both young people and parents on their website.

Skills Development Scotland also offer a results helpline on 0808 100 8000. It will be available from 8am-8pm on Tuesday August 8 and Wednesday August 9 and from 9am-5pm on August 10-11.