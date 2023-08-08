14 Scottish Universities ranked best to worst in the Good University Guide 2023 list
According to new ranking list ‘The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023’, the University of St Andrews came in first place in Scotland.
Scotland’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. This reveals Scotland’s fourteen universities and their ranking.
The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience. According to these factors, The University of St Andrews in Fife topped the list, and even made it to second place on the UK list.
Carry on reading to find out how Scotland’s other fourteen universities ranked in the academic league table.