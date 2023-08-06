SQA Exam Results: Pupils urged to seek advice if they have any questions or concerns about their grades

Thousands will receive their results by post, text or email on Tuesday

Pupils and students have been urged to seek advice if they have any questions about their SQA exam results.

Grades will be sent on Tuesday to thousands of young people across Scotland who sat Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers, National Progression Awards, Skills for Work Awards, National Certificates and Awards.

Certificates will be delivered to home addresses by first class post on Tuesday, while those who signed -up for MySQA accounts will also receive their results by text or email the same morning.

Pupils receive their results. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

If learners do not receive their certificate with their post, they can contact their school, college or training provider, who can provide results.

On Tuesday, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will open its helpline at 8am to answer questions about certificates.

Skills Development Scotland can also be contacted to speak to dedicated careers advisors.

If anyone has a concern about their grades, they can appeal for free, either via their school or college or by using SQA’s learner direct service.

Priority appeals are available for learners who have a conditional offer for a college or university place or for a training or employment offer.

They must be submitted to SQA by Tuesday, August 15. All other appeals must be submitted by Tuesday, August 29.

Annette McKenna, senior operations manager at SQA, said: “I want to thank candidates across Scotland for their hard work and dedication in preparing for and sitting their exams and assessments.

“I encourage anyone who has any queries or needs advice come results day, to call the helplines where dedicated members of staff will be happy to help and guide you.

"Remember, whether your achievements are what you expect, or not, there are many different routes available to shape your future success.”

SQA’s candidate advice line will be available on results day from 8am to 6pm, then Wednesday to Friday from 8:30am to 5pm. The line can be reached on 0345 279 1000.

Skills Development Scotland can be contacted on 0808 100 8000 and will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

It will be open 9am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday.