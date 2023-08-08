SQA exam pass rates have fallen since last year but remain above pre-pandemic levels

Thousands of learners across Scotland have been receiving their results on Tuesday

The exam result pass rate in Scotland has fallen since last year but remains above the level found before the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 140,000 learners have been receiving their results for a range of qualifications, including Nationals, Higher and and Advanced Higher.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said it has used a ‘sensitive approach’ to awarding for 2023 in recognition of the ongoing impact from the pandemic.

The exam results are out

The proportion of pupils achieving an A, B or C grade at Higher level this year was 77.1 per cent, down slightly on 2022 when it was 78.9 per cent, but still higher than the 74.8 per cent in 2019, before Covid.

At National 5 level, the A to C attainment rate was 78.8 per cent, which was below the 80.8 per cent last year and just above the 78.2 per cent in 2019.

The pattern was similar for Advanced Higher, where the A to C rate was 79.8 per cent this year, down from 81.3 per cent last year, and close to the 79.4 per cent recorded in 2019.

The attainment gap between the performance of pupils from the wealthiest and most deprived areas of the country has also widened.

At Higher level it has increased from 14.9 percentage points last year to 16 points this year, which is almost a return to the 2019 gap of 16.9 per cent.

Before the return of exams last year, the gap had plummeted to 6.4 per cent in 2020 and 7.9 per cent in 2021.

Fiona Robertson, SQA’s chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “Our warmest congratulations to the 140,000 learners receiving their certificates today. They should be proud of their achievements.

“Learners can be confident that the qualifications that they have earned – by demonstrating their knowledge and skills - provide a solid foundation for the next stage in their learning, training or employment. We wish them all continued success.

“These strong results also prove the resilience of Scotland’s learners, whose success has been enabled and supported by the hard work of teachers, lecturers and the wider education community.

“This year does not mark a return to normal for learners and educators. But it marks another significant and positive step on the path back to normal awarding, following the years of disruption to learning and teaching caused by the pandemic.

“Our sensitive approach to awarding this year was developed with and supported by the education community. It has given learners the best chance of performing to the best of their abilities.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth spoke to The Scotsman of her hopes that levels of “rigour” in Scotland’s exams can return to pre-pandemic rates next year, while retaining a “bespoke” level of support for learners.

On Tuesday, the SNP minister said: “There is much to celebrate in what is another strong set of results showing a clear and continuing recovery from the pandemic – with pass rates at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher above the 2019 pre-pandemic level, a record number of passes at National 5 and the highest number of vocational and technical qualifications ever awarded.

“While we know that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted young people from more disadvantaged backgrounds, these results show that the gap in attainment levels between the least and most deprived areas remains narrower than it was in 2019.

"We are determined to build on the progress that has been made and we are investing a record £1 billion in the Scottish Attainment Challenge during this parliamentary term.”

Pupils and students who have any questions about their results have been urged to seek advice.

SQA’s Appeals 2023 service is free of charge and opened at 9am.