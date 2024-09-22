Roadshow to tour major Scottish universities

It was established more than nine decades ago to help academics flee Nazi persecution, but amid deepening conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and political instability further afield, it is facing unprecedented demands for help.

Now, a charity set up to provide refuge for scholars is to embark on a tour of major Scottish universities to raise funds and boost awareness of its mission at a time its leaders describe as a “critical turning point.”

The Council for At-Risk Academics (Cara) was founded in 1933 by leading British academics and scientists in response to Hitler's decision to expel hundreds of leading scholars from German universities on racial grounds.

Since then, it has helped usher thousands of people to safety, but at a time of considerable global unrest, that help is needed like never before. The charity has recorded a 400 per cent spike in academics seeking temporary refuge in the UK over the past three academic years, with more than 2,000 people seeking support.

In response, the charity has launched a fundraising appeal with a roadshow that will tour several universities in Scotland. The appeal, conceived as a direct response to what Cara described as an “urgent and unprecedented surge” in applications, will be launched on Monday at an event at the University of Glasgow.

At the event, one of the charity’s fellows, Dr Olena Taukchi will give a speech about how she received support to escape Ukraine following Russia’s illegal invasion of the country in 2022. Through its extensive network of contacts, Cara was able to secure Dr Taukchi a placement at the University of Glasgow’s school of modern languages and cultures, where she is now a postdoctoral visiting fellow.

Stephen Wordsworth, executive director of the Council for At-Risk Academics. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty | AFP via Getty Images

Dr Taukchi said: “I had to flee Ukraine in August 2022. Kharkiv, my home city, is only about 20 miles from the Russian border, and the bombings never stopped. It was not easy to reach Ukraine’s western border, especially travelling from Kharkiv. I travelled in my neighbours’ car, and it took us six days to cover the distance of around 685 miles. The roads were clogged with people fleeing the country, and petrol was scarce.

She added: “Cara not only provided me with the safety and security of living and working in the UK but also helped me fulfil a lifelong dream. As an English teacher, I had always wanted to explore the UK, travel across the country, and experience working at a British university. Thanks to their support, I now have the opportunity to continue my academic career while immersing myself in the culture I have long admired.”

Stephen Wordsworth, executive director of Cara, who will also speak at the event, said: “Glasgow, like many universities across the UK, has been an unwavering champion of our mission to rescue and rehome at-risk academics. However, we now stand at a critical turning point.

Universities in Ukraine have been hit by Russian shelling during the conflict, putting academics at risk. Picture: Wikimedia Commons | Wikimedia Commons

“The number of desperate pleas for our help has reached unprecedented levels, and while we’ve made remarkable strides - safely relocating more academics than ever before, with the generous support of our university partners and others - the need continues to outpace our resources. To ensure we can respond to those still in peril, we urgently need to raise more funds to underpin our efforts to provide the lifeline so many academics desperately need.”

Over the coming weeks, the roadshow will visit the University of Edinburgh on 25 September and the University of St Andrews on 30 October. It is also scheduled to stop at the University of Durham on 24 September and the London School of Economics on 24 October. It is hoped the events will build further awareness of the charity’s continuing mission to rescue academics at risk and protect academic freedom, encouraging the academic community to engage further with Cara to help more of their colleagues who are in danger.

The charity helps scholars to navigate security, logistical, geographical, travel and visa challenges, finding them top academic placements at UK universities and collating a package of funding support and practical arrangements. In 2023, it supported over 220 active fellows from different countries in placements at a wide range of UK universities. Numbers are projected to be higher still in 2024, with the largest number of applications received between January and June this year coming from Palestine, Afghanistan, Sudan and Syria. The charity currently has 22 active fellows in placements in leading Scottish universities.

They include Amanullah Ahmadzai from Afghanistan, who is currently studying for a PhD in law at the University of Edinburgh. He said: “The political changes in Afghanistan after August 2021 forced me to leave the country. Beyond the loss of my rights and freedom and the risk to our lives, I had been mentally tortured every day by the unpleasant situation.

“I could not find a value or a place to contribute to higher education, rule of law, reform, and justice, all of which I devoted my life to, and am passionate about. Cara helped me keep hope and prepare myself to become stronger and better contribute to these values.”