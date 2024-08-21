Female medical students travel to Scotland to defy Taliban education ban

Parents of aid worker Linda Norgrove, who died in Afghanistan in 2010, greet young women at airport

A group of medical students from Afghanistan have arrived in Scotland to continue with their degrees, after the Taliban’s rise to power in their home country meant they were forbidden from continuing their education there.

Nineteen women, all studying to become doctors, landed safely in Edinburgh despite a last-minute drama in which two of them were initially prevented from getting on the plane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crucial intervention by UK consular staff in Islamabad in Pakistan – where the women were flying from – allowed them all to travel to Scotland, where they will now continue with their studies.

There were tears from some students as they arrived at Edinburgh Airport, where they were met by John and Lorna Norgrove – the parents of Scottish aid worker Linda Norgrove, who died in Afghanistan in 2010.

The charity set up to remember her, the Linda Norgrove Foundation, has worked with both the Scottish and UK governments to bring the 19 young women to the UK so they can complete their courses.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill and Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth were at the airport, along with Mr and Mrs Norgrove, to meet the women as they came off the plane.

The handshakes and hugs there marked the end of two years of effort by the charity and the two administrations.

Prior to arriving in Scotland, all the students had to undergo TB tests, English tests, and completed university interviews via Skype, before travelling to Pakistan, where they applied for visas to travel to the UK.

Lorna Norgrove, mother of aid worker Linda Norgrove meeting a group of 20 women from Afghanistan, who are now banned from education under the Taliban, after they arrived at Edinburgh Airport to complete their medical degrees in Scotland. | PA

Speaking after they landed in Scotland, Mr Norgrove, said: “We’re all delighted to have finally succeeded after so much frustration.

“Finally these 19 incredibly talented young women get their future back with the opportunity of a tremendous education and a career. The alternative for them in Afghanistan wasn’t good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Linda Norgrove Foundation has covered all the costs of getting the students to the UK, costing the charity – a small organisation with only one employee – a minimum of £60,000.

Mr Norgrove added: “Our heartfelt thanks go to all of our supporters, the politicians, civil servants and university staff who have made this possible.

“It’s been particularly heartening at a time of such division to see the UK and Scottish Governments working together to achieve such a positive outcome for these women.”

With both the Scottish and UK governments involved in the effort to bring the women out of Afghanistan, staff at the Scotland Office worked to ensure they had the necessary visas to allow them to travel first to Pakistan and then on to the UK.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government changed regulations, so that although the women have travelled on international student visas, they are not required to pay the fees that are charged to most international students who come to Scotland to study.

Scotland Office staff meanwhile arranged for the women to stay in the Cargilfield private boarding school in Edinburgh, where with the term starting later than in most Scottish schools, there was plenty of room for the students to stay.

Online retailer Amazon meanwhile has also provided welcome packs for them, so they have the essentials needed when they move on to their new universities.