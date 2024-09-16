Scotland’s life sciences sector contributes billions to the economy but is not just a driver of economic growth - it is also a lever to improve health outcomes home and abroad.

Collaboration will be a central theme of The Scotsman Life Sciences Conference later this year - how, as the industry accelerates, private enterprise can work with the Scottish Government to grow the sector.

This year’s event is sponsored by Kadans Science Partner. A spokesperson for the firm said: “Scotland’s Life Sciences sector is recognised as both an economic growth driver and a lever to improve health, both in Scotland and worldwide.

“In 2021 we contributed over £10 billion to the economy with over £4 billion in exports. Conferences like The Scotsman’s which continue to raise both local & global awareness play a vital part in the industries journey which is why Life Sciences Scotland Industrial Leadership Group are delighted to support the event.”

The 2024 Life Sciences Conference will be hosted by Mark Cook, chairman of the Industry Leadership Group (ILG) who has 25 years experience in the sector.

The event take place at the Technology and Innovation Centre at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow on Thursday, November 28.

Supported by the Life Sciences Scotland ILG, topics this year include investment, innovation, skills as well as growth and funding opportunities.

Innovation and skills will be discussed between industry experts, academia and the NHS to advance future plans for a healthy nation. The conference will also offer practical advice for young businesses on their path to success.

Exhibitors will conclude Bouygues Energies & Services Contracting, Klobe Jardine, BluTest Laboratories, Scitech and more.