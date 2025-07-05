The Complete University Guide has published its latest UK university league tables – and we've studied the data to compile a list of Scotland's best unis.

Each year, the respected guide publishes its UK university and subject league tables to help would-be students make informed choices.

The main league table is based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see Scotland's 14 universities ranked from best to worst – and see how they compare to unis across the UK.

The University of St Andrews Scotland rank: 1. UK rank: 4. Seven centuries of history link the students with the town, leading to the ancient and yet modern institution apparent today.

University of Edinburgh Scotland rank: 2. UK rank: 18. From Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers, the University of Edinburgh has been influencing history since it opened the gates to its first students in 1583.

Heriot-Watt University Scotland rank: 3. UK rank: 25. It was established in 1821 as the School of Arts of Edinburgh, the world's first mechanics' institute, and subsequently granted university status by royal charter in 1966. Heriot-Watt University is the eighth-oldest higher education institute in the UK.