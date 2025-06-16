Leading Scottish university unveils first-ever plans to open campus in India

Warning over how international expansion can ‘divert’ resources

The decision by a leading Scottish university to open a campus in India should not be viewed as a “quick financial fix” and risks diverting resources from “urgent” institutional priorities closer to home, an international education expert has warned.

The University of Aberdeen has struck a breakthrough with Indian authorities to set up the campus in Mumbai, with plans for the site to launch in September next year.

A business case for the proposed deal will go before the university court next month. If approved by the governing body, it would mean Aberdeen would become the first Scottish university to open a campus in India.

The university announced it had received permission from India’s university grants commission to progress with its plans following ongoing discussions. The announcement was made at a ceremony hosted by the Indian government in Mumbai.

The university has been granted a letter of intent at a special ceremony in Mumbai hosted by the Indian government. Picture: University of Aberdeen | University of Aberdeen

In a statement, the university said the agreement underpinned its commitment to India and its vision of “fostering world-class education, cutting-edge research and transformative innovation in collaboration with Indian institutions”.

It said the proposed branch campus would build on decades of university partnerships with more than 200 Indian universities and research centres, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and described the campus as a “hub for academic excellence and global problem solving”.

But Vincenzo Raimo, an international higher education consultant with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, told The Scotsman such a model brought financial risks.

Only last month, the university announced plans to change the courses it offers, with less popular subjects facing potential cuts as it seeks to address a £5.5 million budget gap. It previously said its savings drive meant all staff recruitment would be halted, with voluntary redundancies also revisited.

Mr Raimo said: “Aberdeen may be the first Scottish university to announce plans to open a campus in India, but it joins a growing list of UK and Australian institutions expanding their physical presence there. These developments are often framed as responses to a complex mix of pressures: tightening visa regulations at home, increased demand for international education closer to students’ home countries, and the broader financial challenges facing UK universities. While international campuses may seem like a potential solution, they are by no means a simple or immediate fix.

“The opening of an overseas campus should not be viewed as a quick financial fix for universities grappling with budget gaps at home. While international expansion can enhance global brand presence and student reach, the evidence shows that branch campuses require significant up-front investment, in capital, staffing, and leadership time, and rarely deliver meaningful financial returns to the home campus even in the long term. But they can divert attention and resources from urgent institutional priorities at home.”

Like other universities in Scotland, Aberdeen is facing a challenging financial situation. | Contributed

Mr Raimo, who has held senior leadership roles at the University of Nottingham and the University of Reading, said such ventures took time, typically “much longer” than the average tenure of a university principal or vice-chancellor. He warned that without long-term strategic commitment, they risked being “underdeveloped or unsustainable”.

“For Aberdeen, success will depend on how well aligned this initiative is with its broader academic mission and how realistically it assesses the operational and financial risks involved,” he said. “As with any international venture, clarity of purpose, sustained institutional commitment, and patience will be critical.”

Under the university’s plans, the Mumbai campus would initially offer programmes in computing and data science, business management, economics, artificial intelligence. There would also be an MBA offered, with future expansion into mathematics and international business management and information systems, public health, film studies and psychology. A mooted second phase would establish a research and innovation office at the new campus.

Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya, vice-principal global engagement at the University of Aberdeen, said: “We are excited to progress our global ambitions after the Indian government gave us approval to proceed with our intention for a campus. As a country of over 1.4 billion where 50 per cent of the population are below the age of 25, India has long been a priority area for our global engagement strategy focusing on student recruitment, articulation partnerships, research collaborations and alumni networks.

Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya said the new campus will 'tackle global challenges'. Picture: University of Aberdeen | University of Aberdeen

“The proposed campus aims to empower students, accelerate joint research with Indian partners and contribute to India’s dynamic knowledge economy. By combining the University of Aberdeen’s research expertise with India’s innovation ecosystem, this initiative aims to tackle global challenges while enabling student exchange, faculty collaboration and industry-led innovation.”

Alison Barrett, country director for India at the British Council, described the move as an “important moment in deepening the education partnership between India and the UK”.

She said: “As the first Scottish university to be granted permission to set up a campus in India, this is more than just an institutional milestone; it underscores how education can serve as a bridge between nations, fostering cultural exchange, mutual respect, and creating global opportunities for students and academics alike. We are proud to support initiatives that bring world-class education closer to students in India.”

A spokeswoman for Universities Scotland said: “Scotland’s universities are world renowned and expansion into international markets through new campuses and transnational education offers benefits to universities, staff, and students in both the host country and in Scotland, increasing our global outlook and capabilities. Universities responded to the UK government’s international education strategy by diversifying their markets to minimise reliance on one single nation or region of the world, and development of sustainable and secure transnational education was one of the strategy’s key actions.