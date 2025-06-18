Scottish Universities Ranked: 11 universities in Scotland ranked best to worst in new 2025 league tables

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 16:01 BST

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025 has been published - and 11 Scottish universities feature on the list.

The annual THE rankings measure impact across a broad range of sustainable development criteria. They consider universities’ commitment to addressing the world's most pressing challenges, including environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and partnerships.

The top-ranked Scottish university is The University of Glasgow, which maintained an overall ranking of 12th in the world in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, out of 2,318 universities.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see how 11 Scottish universities ranked both nationally and globally this year.

Impact Rankings global rank: 12th. Scotland rank: 1st. Overall score: 96.0.

1. University of Glasgow

Impact Rankings global rank: 12th. Scotland rank: 1st. Overall score: 96.0. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Impact Rankings global rank: =71. Scotland rank: 2nd. Overall score: 91.0.

2. University of Edinburgh

Impact Rankings global rank: =71. Scotland rank: 2nd. Overall score: 91.0. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Impact Rankings global rank: =77. Scotland rank: 3rd. Overall score: 90.7.

3. University of Strathclyde

Impact Rankings global rank: =77. Scotland rank: 3rd. Overall score: 90.7. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Impact Rankings global rank: =88. Scotland rank: 4th. Overall score: 90.2

4. University of Aberdeen

Impact Rankings global rank: =88. Scotland rank: 4th. Overall score: 90.2 Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:UniversitiesScotlandEducation ScotlandEdinburgh UniversitySt Andrews University
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice