Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC: Booster Course Pass details, new Mario Kart tracks and how to get the new Mario Kart DLC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 48 new courses coming to Mario Kart 8 as DLC - Mario Kart DLC release date and details (Image credit: IGDB/Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game has achieved soaring success since it was first rolled out on the console in 2017, with Nintendo placing sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 43.35 million pieces on Switch to date.

In February, Nintendo revealed at Nintendo Direct 2022 that downloadable content (DLC) would finally be arriving on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

There will be 48 new remastered Mario Kart tracks from games gone by coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe over the next two years, with the first eight tracks released by Nintendo on Friday March 18.

Mario Kart Wii track Coconut Mall is one of 48 remastered tracks set to be released over the next two years in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC. (Image credit: IGDB/Nintendo)

Here’s how to get the Mario Kart DLC, what to expect and which remastered Mario Kart tracks are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch.

What is the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC?

Nintendo revealed during Nintendo Direct on Wednesday February 9 that after a long wait, fans can finally expect to see some paid downloadable content arrive on Switch for its best-selling game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Joining the Rainbow Road, Cheep Cheep Beach and Twisted Mansion will be a Booster Course Pass range of 48 remastered Mario Kart tracks from legendary Mario Kart editions such as the 64, Tour and Advance editions.

Delivered in six waves of eight tracks through to the end of 2023, the Booster Course Pass will be available for free to those who already have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks will be available to play both locally and online.

What Mario Kart tracks will return in Deluxe DLC?

Nintendo has announced the first wave of new, remastered Mario Kart tracks set to arrive on Switch before 2024 will make up the Golden Dash Cup and Lucky Cat Cup.

As per usual, each Cup will get four remastered tracks from Mario Kart editions gone by.

The Golden Dash Cup is set to see the return of Paris Promenade from Mario Kart Tour, Toad Circuit from Mario Kart 3DS, Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64 and Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii.

Meanwhile the Lucky Cat Cup will see Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour, Shroom Ridge from Mario Kart DS, Sky Garden from Mario Kart Advance and Ninja Hideaway from Mario Kart Tour make their return in the first wave of the paid DLC drop.

The remaining 40 remastered tracks to come in the Booster Course Pass have not yet been revealed, but could see the return of Mario Kart fan favourite tracks such as Peach Beach, Boo Lake, Waluigi Pinball, Maple Treeway and DK’s Jungle Parkway.

How to get the Mario Kart DLC on Nintendo Switch

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is now available to buy and download as paid downloadable content from the Nintendo eStore for £22.49 ($25), which will give you access to all six waves of the 48 new total tracks.

Switch owners with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will have access to the Booster Course Pass as soon as it is released – and will be able to download from March 11 to play on launch day on March 18.

The Online/Expansion Pack membership gives customers access to select Nintendo 64 titles, SEGA Genesis games and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC.

