We’re only one month in to 2022 and Nintendo Switch has already got one major release under its belt with Pokémon Legends: Arceus on January 28th.

Nintendo Switch is rapidly gaining in popularity as a console, as more and more game titles are added to its belt.

With more diversity and range in the games on offer, the console is stepping away from its reputation for cosy games and into the limelight as a versatile system for gamers from all walks of life.

The sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Kirby: The Forgotten Land are both highly anticipated releases for 2022. Photo: IGDB/Nintendo.

Here are all the major releases you’ve got to look forward to from Nintendo in 2022.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch game release dates for 2022

The first one coming up soon is TRIANGLE STRATEGY on March 4th.

With a wide variety of games, the Nintendo Switch is steadily growing in popularity among gamers. Photo: Shutterstock.

This single-player RPG sees you play as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort and leader of a group of warriors.

Key decisions you make will bolster one of three convictions, Utility, Morality, and Liberty, that influence how the story will unfold.

Next is Kirby and the Forgotten Land on March 25th, following the return of Kirby in a 3D platforming adventure.

Learn by copying your enemies to explore a mysterious and colourful world.

Although it doesn’thave a confirmed release date yet, we can expect to see Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp come sometime in the spring of 2022.

As the name would suggest, the game challenges you to command armies in turn-based combat as a tactical advisor for the Orange Star Army.

Another game queued for a 2022 release but without a confirmed date is Splatoon 3.

Team up with and against friends in this multiplayer game in the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings.

2022 will also see the ultimate collaboration in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

There’s not a whole lot of details to know about this game yet, except that Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach will be teaming up with Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey full of quests.

The hotly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still awaiting a name and release date, but we know it’s coming in 2022.

More details will hopefully come in the next few months, but all Nintendo has said for now is that it’s definitely still coming this year.

Bayonetta 3, latest in the series of action-adventure games, will also come later on this year.