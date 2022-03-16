Hogwarts Legacy: When is the Hogwarts Legacy release date and how to pre-order the game

Gamers can re-enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and make their own magical adventure in Hogwarts Legacy.

The open-world game is set in Hogwarts, but decades before Harry Potter and the gang showed up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s,” reads the game synopsis. “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world."

JK Rowling is not involved in the gameplay or the story, although inspired by her original characters.

Here’s what we know about the game so far and when you’ll be able to play it.

When is the Hogwarts Legacy release date?

The open world RPG sets players in the centre of the action at Hogwarts. Photo: IGDB.

The developers have confirmed that the game will release in 2022, but no more specifics than that have been announced yet.

To tide you over until then, PlayStation is hosting a State of Play livestream on its YouTube channel at 9pm on Thursday March 17th.

In partnership with Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Game, the 20-minute show will feature over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy game-play from PS5.

The event will close with some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who worked on the game.

Enter a world of magic with Hogwarts Legacy. Photo: IGDB.

What to expect from Hogwarts Legacy

Unlike many other Hogwarts-based games that walk you through the same story as the books and movies, Hogwarts Legacy will be an open-world role-playing game.

Players can take control of the action for themselves and create unique adventures in the Wizarding World.

Despite featuring an open story, the show will return to familiar locations and well-loved magical beasts, as well as some new ones.

The games take inspiration from the films and books of Harry Potter. Photo: IGDB.

Tasks will include tasks like crafting potions, spell casting, and “becoming the wizard you want to be”.

How to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy

Pre-orders have already begun for the game at GAME and Smyths, among other UK retailers.

From these sites, we can see that Hogwarts Legacy will start from £59.99, with the price of the next-gen version rising to £69.99.

The key differences between the two are likely to be faster loading times and better graphics for the pricier version.