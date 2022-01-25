The biggest video games coming out in 2022 and their release dates - from Elden Ring to God of War: Ragnarök

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years has seen developer studios worldwide forced to delay the release of games which players have been hankering after for some time; with some of the biggest video game releases in recent years set to now fall in 2022.

Among the video games finally set to arrive in 2022 are Dying Light 2: Stay Human, God of War: Ragnarök, Grand Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, with many more sequels, franchise instalments and new arrivals due to land over the next few months.

With 2022 already off to an exciting year for video games following the release of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction and the arrival of God of War on PC, keeping track of which games are coming out, on what consoles and when, can be quite the challenge.

While the release dates of some major video game launches are just days away from arriving on PC and consoles, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus coming out on Nintendo Switch later this week, others are still months away – and could be delayed even further as the risk of rushing games looms large after the anti-climactic launches of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020 and Battlefield 2042 last autumn.

We whittled down the many games due to be released this year to find some of the biggest video games releases in 2022, ordered here by their release date or estimated launch date, and what to expect as we await their arrival.

1. Pokémon Legends: Arceus Arriving on Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is already piquing the interest of fans thanks to its giant Pokémon and role-player game elements mixed with classic Pokémon core gameplay. Players will be transported back to the Sinnoh region, where you'll be tasked with catching, surveying and researching Sinnoh's wild Pokémon living in its varied terrain to create and complete the region’s first Pokédex. Photo: IGDB Photo Sales

2. Dying Light 2: Stay Human After several delays, the sequel to 2015 horror action role-playing game Dying Light, Dying Light 2, is finally set to be released in February. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set two decades on from Dying Light, with players taking on new zombies in the highly scalable world of the City as physically skilled protagonist Aidan Caldwell. Dying Light 2 will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S from Friday February 4. Photo: IGDB/Techland Publishing Photo Sales

3. Total War: Warhammer III The final instalment of the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy will be arriving on PC in February 2022, as fans await the conclusion to the Creative Assembly saga in what looks to be the biggest game of the trilogy thus far. Rifts in the Realm of Chaos have come to a head, requiring players to rally forces and choose whether to command or defeat highly customisable Daemon Princes on their path. Larger maps and iconic Warhammer races such as Grand Cathay and are set to be revealed in Total War: Warhammer III's full release on Thursday February 17. Photo: IGDB/Creative Assembly Photo Sales

4. horizonforbiddenwest.jpeg Horizon Forbidden West continues hero Aloy’s story as she delves even further west in post-apocalypse America to take on deadly machines and rival raiders threatening the future and civilisation of Forbidden West's beautiful world. The sequel to Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn (2017) will be released for PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles on February 18 2022, and is sure to be a hit in having already received rave reviews. Photo: IGDB/Guerrilla Games Photo Sales