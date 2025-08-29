It was the news that Swifties around the world had been waiting for and it was announced in a single sentence on Instagram: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

As if imminent new album The Life of a Showgirl and recently completing her record-breaking Eras tour, which stopped off for three nights in Edinburgh last year wasn’t enough, Taylor Swift will be marrying American footballer Travis Kelce on an as-yet-specified date (August 2026 is the most likely date apparently)

The fact that it immediately sent the internet into meltdown goes without saying, with an accompanying picture showing Kelce getting down on one knee to pop the question, and a suitably eye-popping engagement ring.

Now speculation is growing about where the wedding will be held.

Here are the 10 most likely locations according to the bookies.

1 . Rhode Island - 15/8 Taylor Swift has a beautiful beach house in Rhode Island - immortalised in the song 'The Last Great American Dynasty'. It's the odds-on favourite to be the wedding venue, at 15/8.

2 . Tennessee - 5/2 Taylor Swift and her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, when she was a teenager to 'make it' in the music business. She's 5/2 to return to the home of country music to get spliced.

3 . New York - 7/2 Welcome to New York - it's been waiting for you! Taylor loves the Big Apple and owns several properties, including an opulent duplex penthouse in the trendy Tribeca area. She's priced at 7/2 to say 'I do' there.