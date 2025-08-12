Taylor Swift has announced her 12th album. | Getty Images for The Recording A

The world’s biggest pop star has announced her next move.

It’s only eight months since Taylor Swift competed her record-breaking Eras Tour, which included three memorable nights at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

You wouldn’t have blamed her for taking a rest, but she’s now announced that she already has a new album in the can.

It will be her 12th studio record, following on from last year’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Here’s everything we know.

What will Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album be called?

The new new album will be titled The Life of a Showgirl.

How did the news of the new album break?

The first sign that something was up was on Monday morning (American time), when the singer's marketing team posted 12 photos with the caption: "Thinking about when she said 'see you next era'." Instantly fans speculated that it would be a new album - and they were right.

The singer’s official website then started a countdown, at the end of which it was announced that she would be appearing on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights. A social media post by Swift promoting the podcast then revealed the name of the new album.

When can I listen to the podcast?

The episode of New Heights featuring Taylor Swift will drop at midnight on Thursday, August 14, when we’ll hopefully get to hear more about the new album.

Can I order the album?

Head to to Swift’s official UK webstore and you can preorder the album on vinyl, cassette or CD (with poster). No artwork has yet been revealed but the record is a special colour varient on ‘portofino orange glitter’ vinyl (that’s translucent orange with gold glitter).

When will Taylor Swift’s new album be released?