The year 2024 will be remembered as a year of global elections, which saw the UK elect its first Labour Prime Minister in nearly 20 years and the US voters dumbfound the political pundits to send Donald Trump back to the White House.
It’s also been a year of conflict, with the escalation of the Israel-Gaza-Lebanon Conflict and the continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Climate-induced disasters have wreaked havoc worldwide, with major floods hitting Spain, Central Europe, Thailand and Morocco, while a series of hurricanes led to devastation in the US, and many parts of the world were hit by heatwaves and drought.
There has been some respite in the world of sport, with the successful Paris Olympics and Germany holding the Euro 24 football tournament.
Meanwhile, in Scotland, here are some of the people, events and stories that have shaped the year, for better or for worse.
1. Willy’s Chocolate Experience
There's no doubt what the most 'viral' event of 2024 was in Scotland. When pictures of a terrible 'immersive experience' in Glasgow offering children the chance to enter the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory were shared online in February it became global news. The story had everything - the police being called by angry parents, a sad Oompa Loompa (actress Kirsty Paterson took it in good spirit), a terrifying creature called the unknown, and very little in the way of actual sweets. The AI mock-ups of the promised wonderland were turned into memes and the whole sorry saga has been turned into a stage musical, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe. Suddenly those £35 tickets look like a bargain - thousands signed a petition to get it reopened. | Contributed
2. Humza Yousaf resigns
When Humza Yousaf became First Minister on March 29, 2023, he became the youngest person, the first Scottish Asian, and the first Muslim to serve in the role. His swift ascent led to an even quicker fall from grace when in April he formed a minority government after terminating a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens. Facing an imminent motion of no confidence he announced his intention to resign on April 29. Less than two weeks later her was succeeded by John Swinney, becoming the second shortest serving first minister after Henry McLeish. | Getty Images
3. Taylor comes to town
Scotland has never seen anything quite like it before - the world's biggest pop star playing three record-breaking sold out gigs at Murrayfield Stadium in June over a magical long weekend. The weather and the fans both behaved impeccably, tears were shed, friendship bracelets exchanged, and every lyric was sung back at deafening volume throughout the three-and-a-half hour setlist each night. Few avoided being swept up by the irresistable force that is Taylor Swift. | Lisa Ferguson
4. Scotland's golden boy
When Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott won a gold and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics he bacame Scotland's most successful Olympian of all time - overtaking Sir Chris Hoy. He is now tied with Bradley Wiggins as the second most-decorated Olympian in British history. | AFP via Getty Images