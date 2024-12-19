1 . Willy’s Chocolate Experience

There's no doubt what the most 'viral' event of 2024 was in Scotland. When pictures of a terrible 'immersive experience' in Glasgow offering children the chance to enter the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory were shared online in February it became global news. The story had everything - the police being called by angry parents, a sad Oompa Loompa (actress Kirsty Paterson took it in good spirit), a terrifying creature called the unknown, and very little in the way of actual sweets. The AI mock-ups of the promised wonderland were turned into memes and the whole sorry saga has been turned into a stage musical, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe. Suddenly those £35 tickets look like a bargain - thousands signed a petition to get it reopened. | Contributed