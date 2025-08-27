It was the news that Swifties around the world had been waiting for and it was announced in a single sentence on Instagram: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

As if imminent new album The Life of a Showgirl and recently completing her record-breaking Eras tour, which stopped off for three nights in Edinburgh last year, Taylor Swift will be marrying American footballer Travis Kelce at a not-yet-specified date.

The fact that it immediately sent the internet into meltdown goes without saying, with an accompanying picture showing Kelce getting down on one knee to pop the question, and a suitably eye-popping engagement ring.

Now speculation is growing about where the wedding will be held - and who will take on the key role of Taylor’s Maid of Honour.

Here’s how the bookies see it.

1 . Selena Gomez - 5/4 We're starting with the close friends who are tipped to be Tay Tay's Maid of Honor. 'Only Murders In The Building' star and singer Selena Gomez the hot favourite, with odds of just 5/4. The pair have been best pals for 16 years since meeting in 2008 while dating two of the Jonas Brothers. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Blake Lively - 3/1 There have been rumours that Taylor has fallen out with actress Blake Lively - who is married to 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds - but the bookies still have her as 3/1 second favourite. What better way to mend the rift than by giving her one of the biggest roles in her wedding? | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Gigi Hadid - 6/1 American model Gigi Hadid is the 6/1 third favourite for the Maid of Honour role. The pair have been close for over a decade, with Taylor often attending Gigi's fashion show's and the model appearing in her video for 'Bad Blood'. | Getty Images