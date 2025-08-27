According to the bookies, Taylor Swift is likely to get married in Nashville, with Seline Gomez as her Maid of Honour.placeholder image
According to the bookies, Taylor Swift is likely to get married in Nashville, with Seline Gomez as her Maid of Honour. | Canva/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Wedding Odds: Here's who the bookies think will be Taylor's Maid of Honor - and where she'll say 'I do' to Travis Kelce

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 27th Aug 2025, 17:05 BST

It’s going to be the wedding of the decade, and tongues are already wagging about the arrangements.

It was the news that Swifties around the world had been waiting for and it was announced in a single sentence on Instagram: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

As if imminent new album The Life of a Showgirl and recently completing her record-breaking Eras tour, which stopped off for three nights in Edinburgh last year, Taylor Swift will be marrying American footballer Travis Kelce at a not-yet-specified date.

The fact that it immediately sent the internet into meltdown goes without saying, with an accompanying picture showing Kelce getting down on one knee to pop the question, and a suitably eye-popping engagement ring.

Now speculation is growing about where the wedding will be held - and who will take on the key role of Taylor’s Maid of Honour.

Here’s how the bookies see it.

We're starting with the close friends who are tipped to be Tay Tay's Maid of Honor. 'Only Murders In The Building' star and singer Selena Gomez the hot favourite, with odds of just 5/4. The pair have been best pals for 16 years since meeting in 2008 while dating two of the Jonas Brothers.

1. Selena Gomez - 5/4

We're starting with the close friends who are tipped to be Tay Tay's Maid of Honor. 'Only Murders In The Building' star and singer Selena Gomez the hot favourite, with odds of just 5/4. The pair have been best pals for 16 years since meeting in 2008 while dating two of the Jonas Brothers. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
There have been rumours that Taylor has fallen out with actress Blake Lively - who is married to 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds - but the bookies still have her as 3/1 second favourite. What better way to mend the rift than by giving her one of the biggest roles in her wedding?

2. Blake Lively - 3/1

There have been rumours that Taylor has fallen out with actress Blake Lively - who is married to 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds - but the bookies still have her as 3/1 second favourite. What better way to mend the rift than by giving her one of the biggest roles in her wedding? | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
American model Gigi Hadid is the 6/1 third favourite for the Maid of Honour role. The pair have been close for over a decade, with Taylor often attending Gigi's fashion show's and the model appearing in her video for 'Bad Blood'.

3. Gigi Hadid - 6/1

American model Gigi Hadid is the 6/1 third favourite for the Maid of Honour role. The pair have been close for over a decade, with Taylor often attending Gigi's fashion show's and the model appearing in her video for 'Bad Blood'. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne first met in 2013 and have been close friends ever since - Carla even lived with Taylor for a period after a breakup. They are supportive of each other's careers, with Taylor going to see Carla in the musical 'Cabaret', and Carla having been seen enjoying the 'Eras' tour. She's an 9/1 shot.

4. Cara Delevingne - 9/1

Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne first met in 2013 and have been close friends ever since - Carla even lived with Taylor for a period after a breakup. They are supportive of each other's careers, with Taylor going to see Carla in the musical 'Cabaret', and Carla having been seen enjoying the 'Eras' tour. She's an 9/1 shot. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Taylor SwiftinternetAmericanInstagram
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice