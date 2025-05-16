Three of Britain's richest people.placeholder image
Who is the richest person in Britain 2025? Here are Britain's 11 wealthiest billionaires - according to the Sunday Times Rich List

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th May 2025, 11:11 BST

There are significantly fewer billionaires in the UK than last year, but The Sunday Times rich list shows just how much extreme wealth still exists.

Each year, the Rich List special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain.

This year has seen the number of billionaires fall for the third time in three years, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156 this year.

There’s still a huge amount of wealth though - the 350 individuals and families on the list have a combined wealth of £772.8 billion.

That’s three per cent down on last year but is still a sum larger than the annual GDP of Switzerland.

In Scotland, retail magnate Anders Holch Povlsen topped the list with a fortune of £7.704 billion - but that was only enough to place him 23rd overall.

He’s got a bit of work to do to catch up with these 11 billionaires - the richest in Britain.

The full list can be seen in the Sunday Times published this weekend, or here.

Topping this year's list are Gopi Hinduja and family, who are worth a staggering £35.304 billion - although that's down £1.892 billion on last year's figure. Their fortune comes from the Mumbai-based Hinduja Group conglomerate which has dealings in everything from banking to entertainment. They employ over 200,000 people, with youngest brother Ashok Hinduja (pictured) dealing with the India side of the business.

1. Gopi Hinduja and family

Topping this year's list are Gopi Hinduja and family, who are worth a staggering £35.304 billion - although that's down £1.892 billion on last year's figure. Their fortune comes from the Mumbai-based Hinduja Group conglomerate which has dealings in everything from banking to entertainment. They employ over 200,000 people, with youngest brother Ashok Hinduja (pictured) dealing with the India side of the business. | AFP via Getty Images

Second spot goes to another family with Indian roots - David and Simon Reuben and family, who are worth £26.873 billion, up £1.896 billion on 2024. The Mumbai-born businessmen were brought up in the UK and make their money from private equity and investment company Reuben Brothers. They specialise in property and technology.

2. David and Simon Reuben and family

Second spot goes to another family with Indian roots - David and Simon Reuben and family, who are worth £26.873 billion, up £1.896 billion on 2024. The Mumbai-born businessmen were brought up in the UK and make their money from private equity and investment company Reuben Brothers. They specialise in property and technology. | Canva/Getty Images

Ukrainian-born Leonard Blavatnik made a fortune when he took Warner Music public in 2020 just nine years after buying it. Prior to that he had already made a vast amount of money with businesses in Russia. He's now worth £25.725 billion - down £3.521 billion on last year. It places him third on the list - and makes him the richest individual in Britain.

3. Leonard Blavatnik

Ukrainian-born Leonard Blavatnik made a fortune when he took Warner Music public in 2020 just nine years after buying it. Prior to that he had already made a vast amount of money with businesses in Russia. He's now worth £25.725 billion - down £3.521 billion on last year. It places him third on the list - and makes him the richest individual in Britain. | Getty Images

Serial inventor and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson created the first bagless vacuum cleaner in the 1970s and hasn't looked back since - revolutionising everything from hand driers to wheelbarrows. He's recently moved into the beauty industry with a line of hair tools. He's now worth £20.8 billion - unchanged from last year.

4. James Dyson and family

Serial inventor and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson created the first bagless vacuum cleaner in the 1970s and hasn't looked back since - revolutionising everything from hand driers to wheelbarrows. He's recently moved into the beauty industry with a line of hair tools. He's now worth £20.8 billion - unchanged from last year. | Getty Images for Dyson

