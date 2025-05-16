Each year, the Rich List special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain .

This year has seen the number of billionaires fall for the third time in three years, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156 this year.

There’s still a huge amount of wealth though - the 350 individuals and families on the list have a combined wealth of £772.8 billion.

That’s three per cent down on last year but is still a sum larger than the annual GDP of Switzerland.

In Scotland, retail magnate Anders Holch Povlsen topped the list with a fortune of £7.704 billion - but that was only enough to place him 23rd overall.

He’s got a bit of work to do to catch up with these 11 billionaires - the richest in Britain.

The full list can be seen in the Sunday Times published this weekend, or here.

1 . Gopi Hinduja and family Topping this year's list are Gopi Hinduja and family, who are worth a staggering £35.304 billion - although that's down £1.892 billion on last year's figure. Their fortune comes from the Mumbai-based Hinduja Group conglomerate which has dealings in everything from banking to entertainment. They employ over 200,000 people, with youngest brother Ashok Hinduja (pictured) dealing with the India side of the business.

2 . David and Simon Reuben and family Second spot goes to another family with Indian roots - David and Simon Reuben and family, who are worth £26.873 billion, up £1.896 billion on 2024. The Mumbai-born businessmen were brought up in the UK and make their money from private equity and investment company Reuben Brothers. They specialise in property and technology.

3 . Leonard Blavatnik Ukrainian-born Leonard Blavatnik made a fortune when he took Warner Music public in 2020 just nine years after buying it. Prior to that he had already made a vast amount of money with businesses in Russia. He's now worth £25.725 billion - down £3.521 billion on last year. It places him third on the list - and makes him the richest individual in Britain.