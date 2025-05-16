This year has seen the number of billionaires fall for the third time in three years, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156 this year.
There’s still a huge amount of wealth though - the 350 individuals and families on the list have a combined wealth of £772.8 billion.
That’s three per cent down on last year but is still a sum larger than the annual GDP of Switzerland.
In Scotland the most eye-catching addition to the list is perhaps media and television personality Georgia Toffolo, who is married to BrewDog entrepreneur James Watt.
The ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ star is ranked the richest person in Scotland under the age of 40, with a fortune of £425 million.
She’s still got some way to go to enter Scotland’s overall top 10 richest people in 2025, who are as follows.
The full list can be seen in the Sunday Times published this weekend, or here.
1. Anders Holch Povlsen
As he did last year, Anders Holch Povlsen tops Scotland's rich list with a fortune of £7.704 billion - up £974 million from last year - which also makes him the 23rd richest person in the UK. His fortune comes from the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller which was founded by his father, Troels Holch Povlsen, back in 1975.He has been CEO and sole owner since 2000. He is also the second largest stakeholder in German brand Zalando and the largest shareholder of Asos. He is also the Scotland's largest private landowner and he calls Aldourie Castle on the shores of Loch Ness home. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima
2. Glenn Gordon and family
Whisky dynasty, Glenn Gordon and family, is listed as this year’s second richest person in Scotland at £6.398 billion. Based in Jersey, Gordon runs William Grant & Sons, and is the owner of huge global brands including Drambuie, Glenfiddich and Grant’s - making it the third largest producer of Scotch whisky in the world. The family’s wealth rose by £779m in the last year. Gordon, is a descendant of his company’s founder, William Grant, who was born in 1839 and was the first person to market a single malt whisky. | Getty Images for Glenfiddich
3. Sir Ian Wood and family
The wealth of Sir Ian Wood and family has increased by a modest £3 million since last year, giving them a total 2025 fortune of around £1.914 billion. He made his money by turning his family fishing business into North Sea oil services firm Wood Group. He's the 88th richest person in the UK. Born and educated in Aberdeen, Wood established the Wood Foundation, a venture philanthropy body, in 2007 with his family. The foundation works in two broad areas: making markets work for the poor in Africa, and developing young people in Scotland. | Lisa Ferguson
4. Lady Philomena Clark and family
Up a place from 2024 are Lady Philomena Clark and family - the owners of motor industry giant Arnold Clark. They are now estimated to be worth £1.656 billion, up by £75 million on last year. Lady Philomena inherited the company in 2017 from her husband Sir John Arnold Clark who opened his first showroom in Glasgow in 1954 and grew it into the UK's first billionaire-pound car dealership. | John Devlin