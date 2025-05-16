1 . Anders Holch Povlsen

As he did last year, Anders Holch Povlsen tops Scotland's rich list with a fortune of £7.704 billion - up £974 million from last year - which also makes him the 23rd richest person in the UK. His fortune comes from the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller which was founded by his father, Troels Holch Povlsen, back in 1975.He has been CEO and sole owner since 2000. He is also the second largest stakeholder in German brand Zalando and the largest shareholder of Asos. He is also the Scotland's largest private landowner and he calls Aldourie Castle on the shores of Loch Ness home. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima