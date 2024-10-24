Scottish village to house one of UK’s biggest battery units to store renewable energy

“When operational, the new facility will make a significant contribution to enhancing UK energy grid security and grid stability” – Andrew Philpott, Apatura

Planning approval has been granted for an Angus battery storage scheme that will be one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

Renewable energy specialist Apatura said it had secured planning permission to build and operate a 100-megawatt battery energy storage system (BESS) at Tealing, north of Dundee. It is the fifth project of its kind that the firm has received consent for in the last 12 months as it pursues its goal to deliver “grid-scale battery storage that supports renewable energy generation in Scotland”.

Scottish Ministers approved the scheme and the local authority lodged no objections to the proposed development, Apatura noted.

Andrew Philpott, the company’s chief development officer, said: “At 100MW capacity, our new development at Tealing will be one of the largest battery energy storage schemes operating in the UK. When operational, the new facility will make a significant contribution to enhancing UK energy grid security and grid stability. It will play a key role in supporting the UK’s transition to renewable energy and a low carbon economy as part of its net zero commitments.”

The 2.5-hectare site is located in open countryside just over a mile south-west of the village of Tealing, Angus. The proposed new facility will consist of 52 lithium-ion batteries securely housed in steel containers and will be directly connected by an underground grid cable to the nearby Tealing substation. To minimise its impact on the local environment, the development will include new native species trees and wildflower planting.

Philpott added: “The proximity of the existing Tealing substation makes the site an ideal location for energy storage. Importantly, the proposed development will provide a significant boost to the local economy by creating jobs during the construction, operational and eventual decommissioning phases of the facility, as well as indirect job creation in the supply chain, maintenance and other related services.

