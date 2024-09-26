The croft land would be used

Proposals for a battery electricity storage facility that would involve 13 shipping containers being placed in croft land in the Highlands has sparked opposition from local residents.

Householders in the village of Clynelish, near Brora, have warned the proposals, by Opdenergy, would be “like having an industrial caravan park outside your house”. They also raised queries over the risk of fire and said there would be a constant humming sound in the “peaceful” valley.

The plans would see an area of vacant croft land used to install the containers, which would be surrounded by a barbed wire fence. The batteries would be used to store excess energy from renewable power projects.

Nick Lindsay, chairman of Brora's Clyne Heritage Society, said the feeling in the community was the scheme should be on a brownfield site closer to the large urban areas where the electricity was needed.

He said: "This is a quiet residential and crofting community and it has been for 200 years since the Highland Clearances. The area is a gentle valley, about a mile-and-a-half inland from the sea."

Mr Lindsay added: "The visual impact will be quite immense to local dwellings. It will be like having an industrial caravan park outside your house."

A public meeting held on the plans was attended by 91 people. Locals have argued the facility should be located on a brownfield site, closer to urban communities.

A spokesperson for Opdenergy said there would be extensive landscaping to mask the containers, which would hold an up to 49.9MW system.

He said: "The Clynelish site was selected due to its strategic location, which is ideal for integrating renewable energy sources into the grid. The project will play a crucial role in expanding the use of renewable energy by providing reliable storage solutions, thereby enhancing grid stability and supporting Scotland’s renewable energy targets.

"These facilities cannot be placed anywhere."