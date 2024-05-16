Plans submitted for West Lothian battery storage park that can meet short-term demands of 600,000 households

“Battery storage solutions are going to play an ever more critical role in providing green reserve energy when variable sources dip” – Michael Newton, OnPath Energy

Plans have been submitted for another vast battery storage park in Scotland that could supply the short-term demands of about 600,000 households.

South Lanarkshire-based OnPath Energy, formerly Banks Renewables, said it had sent a planning application to West Lothian Council for the three-hectare site to the south-east of Bathgate. If approved, the £130 million project would meet the peak electricity demands of around 240,000 homes for two hours - or the average demands of some 600,000 households for the same period. Bosses at OnPath insisted that “local people remain at the centre of our proposals”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battery storage systems can help optimise renewable energy potential by storing surplus solar and wind energy when demand is low and releasing it quickly at the right time to meet periods of high demand. They are seen as playing a pivotal role in achieving net zero targets by reducing the reliance on carbon-heavy fuel sources such as coal, oil and gas.

A CGI of how the flexible energy battery storage park should look when completed.

OnPath said it was confident of building on its track record of delivering major renewables projects, with feats such as constructing the UK’s tallest onshore turbines at its South Lanarkshire Kype Muir Extension wind farm. If it gets the green light, the new battery storage park will be based at Pond Industrial Estate on Whitburn Road near Bathgate.

Michael Newton, the company’s sustainable development co-ordinator, said: “With Pond’s planning now formally submitted, this marks an incredibly exciting milestone for our efforts to bolster Scotland’s renewable energy landscape. Battery storage solutions are going to play an ever more critical role in providing green reserve energy when variable sources dip - letting us tap into pre-generated reserves rather than relying on imported energy or fossil fuels.

“We have worked to develop a good holistic project and I’m hopeful that others will recognise the significant social, economic and environmental benefits in West Lothian as well as supporting Scotland’s net zero ambitions.”

The firm said the 200-megawatt site would mark a major step towards Scotland’s 2045 net zero goals while providing opportunities for local businesses that are able to tender for work. The main opportunities at the energy park are likely to be in industries such as construction, civil engineering and remediation, it noted.

A number of battery storage facilities are already up and running in Scotland while others are also in the pipeline. They are also proving to be increasingly valuable assets. Earlier this year, renewable energy infrastructure outfit Field snapped up two Scottish energy storage systems - located in Ayr and Keith.

Newton added: “Integrating large-scale storage into the UK’s renewable energy mix will help accelerate regional and national decarbonisation efforts. While still early stage, we eagerly anticipate the next steps - having already prioritised extensive engagement with the Bathgate community.